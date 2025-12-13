Tahoe Falls to Tulsa for First Time this Season in 3-2 Loss
Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release
STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, were beaten by the Tulsa Oilers on the road for the first time this season, 3-2.
In the first period, Trent Swick scored his ninth goal of the season just 85 seconds into the game. Tahoe would take that 1-0 lead into the locker room after some brilliant goaltending play on both ends.
In the second period, Drew Elliott tied the game for Tulsa on a back-door chance to make it 1-1. At the 14:16 mark of the frame, Nate Kallen was the recipient of a nice feed from Sloan Stanick as he buried the chance in the crease to put Tahoe back up 2-1. However, a power play goal from Dylan Fitze and a goal in the final 30 seconds of the period from Justin Michaelian put the Oilers up 3-2 heading into the final 20 minutes of action.
For the second straight night, the third period was scoreless. Although Knight Monsters goaltender Jordan Papirny ended up with 46 saves on 49 Tulsa shots, it was Oilers puck stopper Jake Sibell who earned the victory after joining the Oilers on Wednesday, stopping 33 of 35 Tahoe shots. The win for Tulsa ended their nine-game losing streak, and ended a ten-game losing streak against the Knight Monsters.
The Knight Monsters look to bounce back in the rubber match of this road series on Sunday, December 14, with puck drop at 1:05 pm PT. Pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network begins at 12:55 pm PT.
The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 17, to take on the Wichita Thunder at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Country Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com
#DareToDescend
