Savannah Tops Jacksonville to End Losing Streak

Published on December 12, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







JACKSONVILLE, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, defeated the Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 on Friday evening to snap their losing streak.

Savannah opened the scoring just 1:53 into the game when Ryan Sullivan one-timed a shot from the slot on the power play to make it 1-0. Cristophe Tellier and Eamon Powell recorded the assists on the goal.

The Ghost Pirates extended their lead with 7:20 remaining in the first period when Reece Vitelli tipped in a pass from Nicholas Zabaneh with the extra attacker on to make it 2-0. Noah Carroll earned the secondary assist.

Jacksonville got on the board with 1:17 remaining in the second period as Craig Martin fired a shot from the right side to cut the deficit to 2-1. Peter Tischke and Garrett Van Wyhe assisted on the goal, which stood as the lone tally of the period.

Savannah regained its two-goal cushion just 1:02 into the third period on another power-play goal, as Bryce Brodzinski ripped a shot from the slot into the top-right corner to make it 3-1.

The Icemen pulled within one after a fortunate bounce off the end boards kicked the puck to the center of the ice, where Nathan Dunkley capitalized to make it 3-2.

Savannah held off Jacksonville's late push to secure the victory.

Michael Simpson was outstanding in net for the Ghost Pirates, stopping 28 of 30 shots in the win. Michael Bullion turned aside 26 of 29 shots for Jacksonville.

The Ghost Pirates are back in action Sunday when they travel to Charleston to take on the Stingrays. Puck drop is scheduled for 3:05 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







