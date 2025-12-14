Stingrays Shut Down Ghost Pirates

Published on December 14, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Savannah Ghost Pirates News Release







CHARLESTON, S.C. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates, proud ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, fell 2-1 to the South Carolina Stingrays on Sunday afternoon.

South Carolina opened the scoring 7:50 into the first period when Zac Funk fired a one-timer from the right circle to make it 1-0. Simon Pinard and Romain Rodzinski recorded the assists.

The Stingrays doubled their lead later in the period as Jalen Luypen finished off a feed from Funk to make it 2-0.

Savannah got on the board in the second period when Matt Koopman tipped in a pass from Reece Vitelli to cut the deficit to 2-1. Riley Hughes picked up the secondary assist on the lone Ghost Pirates goal.

A high-pressure third period saw no scoring, as South Carolina held on to secure the 2-1 victory.

Seth Eisele earned the win for the Stingrays, stopping 32 of 33 shots. Michael Simpson made 19 saves on 21 shots in the loss.

The Ghost Pirates return to action Wednesday as they travel to Greensboro to take on the Gargoyles. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







