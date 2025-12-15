Steelheads Silence Thunder in Rubber Match with 3-2 Win

BOISE, ID - The Idaho Steelheads (16-7-3-0) defeated the Wichita Thunder (10-10-2-1) 3-2 Sunday afternoon at INTRUST Bank Arena to finish their three-in-three series. The Steelheads head back home later this week to face off against the Rapid City Rush, with the series opener set for 7:10 p.m. MST on Wednesday from Idaho Central Arena.

In the series finale it was the Steelheads who struck first, with Brendan Hoffman opening the scoring just 3:21 into the game with a goal from the right circle. Hoffman extended his point-scoring and goal scoring streaks to four games with the marker.

In the second period Wichita fought back, first striking at 6:10 of the middle frame with a power play tally from captain Peter Bates, who netted his seventh goal of the season on the play. The Thunder would soon take the lead at the 9:32 mark when Noah Beck scored a power play goal from just inside the right circle to give the Thunder their first lead of the game.

Idaho would provide the final goal-scoring push of the contest, striking just 34 seconds into the third period on a 5-on-3 power play goal from Robbie Holmes near the goal line, and finding the back of the net again with a goal from Francesco Arcuri at 8:50, who poked in a loose puck inside the crease past Thunder goaltender Matt Davis.

Despite power play time later in the period, Wichita couldn't find the equalizer, and Idaho held on for the 3-2 win to collect five out of a possible six points over the weekend against Wichita.

Steelheads goaltender Ben Kraws stopped 42 of 44 shots in the win for Idaho, while Davis turned away 30 of 33 shots in the loss for the Thunder.

ICCU THREE STARS

Francesco Arcuri (IDH, 1-2-3, +2, 1 shot, GWG)

Ben Kraws (IDH, 42 saves, win)

Peter Bates (WIC, 1-0-1, 0, 4 shots)

