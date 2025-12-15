Eisele Stops 32 Shots as South Carolina Hangs on to Beat Savannah, 2-1

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Coming off of a loss on Saturday night on the road, the South Carolina Stingrays scored twice in the 1st period and got a 32-save performance from netminder Seth Eisele to beat the Savannah Ghost Pirates, 2-1, on Sunday afternoon at the North Charleston Coliseum in front of 4,010 fans.

South Carolina (16-9-1-0), finishing a stretch of four games in five days, jumped out in front at home. After Eamon Powell for Savannah (9-9-2-1) was called for a trip, the Stingrays power play went to work. Simon Pinard delivered Zac Funk a pass at the far circle who blasted home his fifth goal of the season, putting South Carolina ahead, 1-0.

Nearly seven minutes later, Funk forced a turnover in the attacking zone and found Jalen Luypen alone in the slot who beat Ghost Pirates netminder, Michael Simpson, five-hole, doubling the Stingrays advantage, 2-0.

In the 2nd period, Savannah pushed to get back into the game. Stingrays goaltender, Seth Eisele, was peppered all period seeing 14 shots, but only one got by him on a deflection from Matt Koopman, 7:42 into the frame. Trailing by one, the Ghost Pirates had two odd man chances late in the period, but Eisele denied both opportunities and kept the one-goal lead intact heading to the final 20 minutes.

After a slow start to the frame for both sides, South Carolina was called for three penalties as the Stingrays penalty kill was tested with the one goal advantage, including in the final two minutes of regulation.

Kyler Kupka was called for a roughing call with 1:01 left in the 3rd period, and Savannah pulled their goaltender to make it a 6-on-4 advantage for the final minute of regulation. The Ghost Pirates had multiple chances around the net as time winded down, but Eisele stopped every chance as South Carolina hung on to win, 2-1.

Eisele stopped 32 shots on 33 attempts in the win on Sunday, including 25 shots across the final two periods for his fourth win of the season. Funk had his third straight multi-point outing with the goal and assist.

South Carolina returns to the ice on Friday night against the Orlando Solar Bears. Puck drop is set for 7 p.m. from the Kia Center in Orlando, FL.

