Stingrays Drop Saturday Night Decision in Jacksonville, 5-3

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

South Carolina Stingrays News Release







JACKSONVILLE, F.L. - Despite a two-goal night from Ben Hawerchuk, the South Carolina Stingrays fell to the Jacksonville Icemen, 5-3, on Saturday night at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, FL.

After a scoreless 1st period, South Carolina (15-9-1-0) broke through just over five-and-a-half minutes into the 2nd period. Ben Hawerchuk wired home his fourth goal of the season over the glove of Jacksonville (12-12-0-0) netminder, Cameron Rowe, putting the Stingrays ahead, 1-0. Less than three minutes later, the Icemen equalized on a goal from Adrien Beraldo, 8:06 into the frame.

Following the goal from Beraldo, the Stingrays went to the power play and capitalized. Zac Funk punched home a centering pass from Simon Pinard that sent South Carolina back in front, 2-1, with 7:19 left in the 2nd period. Less than a minute later, Hawerchuk scored his second goal of the night sprawling down to the ice, slotting home a rebound to put South Carolina ahead, 3-1.

Trailing by two, Jacksonville responded. Craig Martin scored for the Icemen with 2:12 left in the frame cutting the Stingrays lead to one, 3-2. After the goal from Martin, Hawerchuk was called for a match penalty with 15 seconds left in the period, giving the Icemen a five minute power play that carried over to the 3rd period.

Just over a minute into the period, Martin scored his second goal of the night, tying the game at three. South Carolina killed off the remaining three-and-a-half minutes on the penalty kill, holding the Icemen to one goal. Just over the midway mark in the period, the Stingrays went to the power play, but the Icemen found a shorthanded goal from Garrett Van Wyhe to take their first lead of the evening, 4-3, with 8:54 left in regulation.

Now trailing, the Stingrays searched for an equalizer. As time winded down in the 3rd period, South Carolina pulled its goalie for the extra attacker. With the net empty, Bennett MacArthur scored an empty net goal to give Jacksonville a two-goal lead with 59 seconds remaining as the Icemen held on to beat the Stingrays, 5-3.

____

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum Sunday, December 14 at 3:05 p.m. against the Savannah Ghost Pirates for Spongebob Squarepants Day and Undie Sunday, presented by Gildan. The full schedule can be viewed on our website here.

Save money with group tickets! For more information or to purchase, contact the Stingrays by phone at 843-744-7418 or submit this form.

Follow the Stingrays on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram for all the latest news and updates.







ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.