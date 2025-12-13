Blades Take 3-2 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night

ESTERO, Fla. - Kyle Penney brought thousands of stuffed animals at the Swamp as the Florida Everblades sent a sellout crowd of 7,544 crowd home happy with a 3-2 overtime win against the Orlando Solar Bears at Hertz Arena Friday night.

Penney's first-period teddy bear toss goal was set up by Oliver Cooper and Logan Will on a three-on-two rush, and was declared good after a review during the deluge of teddy bears. Once play resumed, Orlando quickly evened the score with a power play goal from Milo Roelens, assisted by Jack Adams and Spencer Kersten.

In the second frame, the Solar Bears were awarded am early penalty shot. Tyler Drevitch took the penalty shot but rang the puck off the post, keeping the game tied. At the 14:34 mark, Ben Brar potted the rebound from Gianfranco Cassaro, which gave the Blades the lead once again. Florida outshot Orlando 18-5 in the second frame.

For the second time in the night, the Solar Bears' capitalized on the power play to find the equalizer early in the third. Kersten scored his team-leading tenth goal to even it up. The game remained tied all the way through the third period, forcing overtime for the fourth time this year for Florida.

Only 30 seconds into overtime, and ECHL player of the week Hudson Elynuik forced a turnover in the neutral zone, leading to a breakaway. Elynuik scored a backhanded goal to take the win for the Blades and cap off Teddy Bear Toss night at the Swamp.

The Florida Everblades will be back at Hertz Arena tomorrow night at 7 p.m. for the second game in a two-game series against the Orlando Solar Bears.

BLADES BITS

Elynuik extends to an eight-game point streak, amassing 15 points.

Cam Johnson had a season-high record of 30 saves tonight.

The Florida Everblades had not seen a penalty shot yet this season until tonights.

