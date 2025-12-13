Arsenii Sergeev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Rapid City Rush News Release







(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Calgary Flames, announced Saturday, in an Active Life Chiropractic Roster Adjustment, goaltender Arsenii Sergeev has been recalled to the AHL's Calgary Wranglers.

Sergeev, 22, has started 12 games in net this season, including each of the last two games. The rookie owns a 6-6 record with a 2.94 goals against average and .922 save percentage. He has spent the most time in net so far this season, and leads Rapid City in wins, save percentage, and total saves.

The 6-foot-4, 195-pound goaltender from Yaroslavl, Russia was assigned to the Rush on October 13th. This is his first call-up to the American Hockey League. Calgary drafted Sergeev in the seventh round of the 2021 NHL Entry Draft and signed him to a two-year, two-way contract in 2025.

The Rapid City Rush take on the Allen Americans on December 11th, 12th, and 13th at The Monument Ice Arena! Saturday, December 13th is Teddy Bear Toss with a 4:05 p.m. start, presented by Black Hills Energy and Slumberland Furniture. Call the Rush office at 605-716-7825 or visit www.rapidcityrush.com to learn more and secure your seats today.







ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.