ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL) News Release
SHREWSBURY, N.J. - The ECHL Department of Player Safety on Saturday announced the following fines and suspensions.
Greenville's Savoie fined, suspended
Greenville's Carter Savoie has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #324, Greenville at South Carolina, on Dec. 12.
Savoie is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his boarding infraction at 0:41 of the third period.
Savoie will miss Greenville's game vs. Greensboro tonight (Dec. 13).
Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement between the ECHL and the Professional Hockey Players' Association, player fines collected by the ECHL are given to the PHPA for its ECHL Player's Hardship Fund.
Allen's Johnson fined, suspended
Allen's Malik Johnson has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #323, Allen at Rapid City, on Dec. 12.
Johnson is fined and suspended under Rule #46.22 as the result of receiving an instigating penalty in the final five minutes of regulation.
Johnson will miss Allen's game at Rapid City today (Dec. 13).
Rapid City's Wood fined, suspended
Rapid City's Briley Wood has been suspended for one game and fined an undisclosed amount as a result of his actions in ECHL Game #323, Allen at Rapid City, on Dec. 12.
Wood is fined and suspended under Rule #28 - Supplementary Discipline as the result of his major penalty and game misconduct for spearing at 17:38 of the third period.
Wood will miss Rapid City's game vs. Allen today (Dec. 13).
