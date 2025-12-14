Swamp Rabbits Mob Third Period in Greenville Teddy Bear Toss Win
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Greensboro Gargoyles News Release
GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored three third period goals in a comeback win on Saturday night, beating the Greensboro Gargoyles 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss night.
The game featured strong penalty killing by both sides, with nine power plays between the two teams being held scoreless. The Gargoyles grudge match started off on a high note, as Arty Borshyov opened the scoring, stepping out of the penalty box to jailbreak his second goal of the season on a stretch pass from Kenny Johnson who picked up his first point as a Gargoyle.
The Swamp Rabbits rebounded in the second period with their Teddy Bear Toss goal to tie the game from Brent Pedersen 3:21 into the period. Greenville's Ryan O'Reilly took charge of the third period scoring back to back goals with the go-ahead at 11:07 and an insurance marker at 16:46. The Gargoyles pulled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev late, but Greenville found an empty net goal to put the game away with 58 seconds remaining in regulation.
Greensboro was held 0-for-5 on the power play, but went perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Khazheyev finished with 23 saves on 26 shots against.
The Gargoyles return home from a three week road trip, hosting the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, December 17 at the First Horizon Coliseum. That opens an eight game home-stand through the holidays.
One of hockey's greatest traditions hits the ice December 20th, the Greensboro Gargoyles Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a stuffed teddy bear, and after the Gargoyles score their first goal, throw it onto the ice in a wave of giving. Every bear goes to local children in need this holiday season. Be part of the magic and get your tickets at gargoyleshockey.com.
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025
- Americans Take Down Rapid City, 5-1 - Allen Americans
- Johannes Records Hat Trick in Royals Debut, Royals Rout Admirals, 7-3 - Reading Royals
- Swamp Rabbits Mob Third Period in Greenville Teddy Bear Toss Win - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Bison Topple Mavericks - Bloomington Bison
- Fuel Fans Toss Over 5,000 Bears In Sellout On Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stewart Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Sink Mariners, 4-2, on Throwback Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Third Period Breakaway Lifts Adirondack, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Take Down League-Leading Nailers, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tanner Kelly Scores Two as Walleye Sweep Weekend Series - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall, 3-2, in Overtime to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Blades Win, 1-0, in OT Over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Jaworski Nets Two, Cyclones Defeat Fuel, 4-1, on Saturday - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Punch Back, Drop Komets in Final Minute - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Drop Saturday Night Contest in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Double up Mariners on Pirates Night - Maine Mariners
- Davis Makes Teddy Bears Rain Down, Rush Fall to Allen in Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Justin Taylor Sets ECHL Career Games-Played Record - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Fluff up Scoreboard with Teddy Bear Toss Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets' Rally Falls Short - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Drop Saturday Night Decision in Jacksonville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Arsenii Sergeev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Charlotte Trades Johannes to Lehigh Valley; Purpura Sent to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Hunter Johannes Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Savannah in Exchange for Vinnie Purpura - Reading Royals
- Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: December 13, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Saturday Afternoon Hockey in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Blades and Bears Rematch on Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Blades Take 3-2 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 13th - Game 24/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Shut Out Rapid City, 4-0 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Greensboro Gargoyles Stories
- Swamp Rabbits Mob Third Period in Greenville Teddy Bear Toss Win
- Gargoyles Come up Empty on Road Trip to Wheeling
- Late Empty Net Goal Seals 3-1 Win for Wheeling over Greensboro
- Wheeling Takes Game 1 in West Virginia, 3-1 over Greensboro
- Goure and Gagnon Reassigned to Greensboro from Chicago