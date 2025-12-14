Swamp Rabbits Mob Third Period in Greenville Teddy Bear Toss Win

Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Greensboro Gargoyles News Release







GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits scored three third period goals in a comeback win on Saturday night, beating the Greensboro Gargoyles 4-1 on Teddy Bear Toss night.

The game featured strong penalty killing by both sides, with nine power plays between the two teams being held scoreless. The Gargoyles grudge match started off on a high note, as Arty Borshyov opened the scoring, stepping out of the penalty box to jailbreak his second goal of the season on a stretch pass from Kenny Johnson who picked up his first point as a Gargoyle.

The Swamp Rabbits rebounded in the second period with their Teddy Bear Toss goal to tie the game from Brent Pedersen 3:21 into the period. Greenville's Ryan O'Reilly took charge of the third period scoring back to back goals with the go-ahead at 11:07 and an insurance marker at 16:46. The Gargoyles pulled goaltender Ruslan Khazheyev late, but Greenville found an empty net goal to put the game away with 58 seconds remaining in regulation.

Greensboro was held 0-for-5 on the power play, but went perfect 4-for-4 on the penalty kill. Khazheyev finished with 23 saves on 26 shots against.

The Gargoyles return home from a three week road trip, hosting the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Wednesday, December 17 at the First Horizon Coliseum. That opens an eight game home-stand through the holidays.

One of hockey's greatest traditions hits the ice December 20th, the Greensboro Gargoyles Teddy Bear Toss! Bring a stuffed teddy bear, and after the Gargoyles score their first goal, throw it onto the ice in a wave of giving. Every bear goes to local children in need this holiday season. Be part of the magic and get your tickets at gargoyleshockey.com.







ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.