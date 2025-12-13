Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss Night at Maverik Center

Published on December 13, 2025

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Atlanta Gladiators (16-5, 32 points, .762 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (9-12-2, 20 points, .435 point %)

Date: December 13, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14309283-2025-atlanta-gladiators-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Saturday's Matchup

It's the last of a three-game series between the Grizzlies and Gladiators. It's the fifth and final meeting this season between the clubs. Atlanta won 3-2 in overtime on October 18th and Atlanta won 4-1 on October 19th. Atlanta won at Utah 6-3 on December 10th. Atlanta drilled Utah 4-1 on December 12th. Utah has a power play goal in 13 of their last 17 games. Utah's penalty kill is 18 for 19 in their last 5 games. The Grizzlies have been a high volume shot team lately as they have 280 shots on goal in their last 8 games (35.0 per game). Reed Lebster leads Utah with 10 goals and 4 game winning goals this season. Danny Dzhaniyev is second among all league rookies in assists (15) and points (20). Griffin Ness has 4 goals in the last 3 Saturday games. Utah is 4-1-1 on Saturdays this season.

Who's Been Hot Lately

Danny Dzhaniyev 7 assists in 5 games in December. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 20 points (5g, 15a). Griffin Ness has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 6 games. Christian Felton (1g, 2a) has a point in 3 of his last 4 games. Luke Manning has 3 assists in his last 3 games. Jack Ricketts (3g, 6a) has 9 points in his last 7 games.

Grizzlies Among League Leaders

Reed Lebster is tied for the league lead with 4 game winning goals. Danny Dzhaniyev is second among rookies with 15 assists and is tied for second among rookies with 20 points. Danny is tied for the league lead among rookies with 7 power play assists. Dzhaniyev is second among first year pros with 77 shots. Aiden Hansen-Bukata is third among rookies with 6 power play assists. Jack Ricketts is tied for 9th among rookies with 16 points (8g, 8a).

Games vs Atlanta This Season

Utah is 0-2-1 vs Atlanta this season. It's the third of five meetings between the clubs. Christian Felton has 2 goals in 4 games vs Atlanta. Danny Dzhaniyev has 3 assists and Evan Friesen & Luc Salem each has 1 goal and 1 assist. Atlanta's Isak Walther has 7 goals and 2 assists vs Utah this season. Louis Boudon has 2 goals and 5 assists and Alex Young has 1 goal and 5 assists against the Grizzlies.

October 18, 2025 - Utah 2 Atlanta 3 (Overtime) - Ty Voit and Jack Ricketts scored goals. Atlanta outshot Utah 36 to 22. Dylan Wells saved 33 of 36 in net for Utah. Atlanta got two goals from Anthony Firriolo and an OT game winner from Louis Boudon

October 19, 2025 - Utah 1 Atlanta 4 - Christian Felton scored his first pro goal for Utah 17:58 into the second period. Atlanta outshot Utah 39 to 18. Colby Enns led Utah with 4 shots. Tyler Gratton got an assist for his first point as a Grizzly.

December 10, 2025 - Atlanta 6 Utah 3 - Christian Felton, Evan Friesen and Luc Salem each scored a goal for Utah. Grizzlies outshot the Gladiators 31 to 15. Utah was 1 for 6 on the power play and 3 for 3 on the penalty kill. Danny Dzhaniyev and Griffin Ness each had 2 assists. Atlanta was led by Isak Walthers, who had 2 goals and 1 assist.

December 12, 2025 - Atlanta 5 Utah 1 - Isak Walthers scored 3 goals. Louis Boudon had 3 assists. Chad Nychuk and Cody Sylvester each had 2 assists. Reilly Connors scored Utah's lone goal. Utah outshot Atlanta 29 to 27. T.J. Semptimphelter stopped 28 of 29. Utah's Dylan Wells saved 22 of 27. Utah was 0 for 4 on the power play, Atlanta was 1 for 3.

December 13, 2025 - Atlanta at Utah. 7:10 pm. Maverik Center. Teddy Bear Toss.

Games Next Week

Friday, December 19, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 6:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Saturday, December 20, 2025 - Utah at Kansas City. 5:05 pm. Cable Dahmer Arena.

Sunday, December 21, 2025 - Utah at Tulsa. 2:05 pm. BOK Center.

All Times Mountain.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 13 of their last 17 games. Utah is 6-4-1 when scoring first and 6-0-1 when leading after two periods. Utah is 5-7-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 7-5-1 on the road. Utah is 9-2-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods. There are 8 players who have scored their first pro goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Christophe Fillion, John Gelatt, Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Connor Kelley, Jack Ricketts). Utah is 8- 4 when scoring 3 or more goals. Utah is 9th in the league in shots per game (31.74). Utah has 280 shots on goal in their last 8 games (35.0 per game).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 9-12-2

Home record: 2-7-1

Road record: 7-5-1

Win percentage: .435

Standings Points: 20

Last 10: 4-6

Streak: 0-2

Goals per game: 2.91 (16th) Goals for: 67

Goals against per game: 3.39 (23rd) Goals Against: 78

Shots per game: 31.74 (9th) Total Shots: 730

Shots against per game: 30.30 (17th) Total Shots: 697

Power Play: 16 for 91- 17.6 % (15th)

Penalty Kill: 62 for 75 - 82.7 % (Tied 12th)

Penalty Minutes: 230. 10.00 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 4.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 6-4-1.

Opponent Scores First: 3-8-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 3-2-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,604.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (10)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev (15)

Points: Dzhaniyev (20)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+2)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Dzhaniyev (7)

Power Play Goals: Neil Shea/Stepan Timofeyev (3)

Power Play Assists: Dzhaniyev (7)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (77)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (17.4 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (4)

Wins: Dylan Wells (5)

Save %: Keyser (.914)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (2.41)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)







ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025

