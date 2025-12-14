Johannes Records Hat Trick in Royals Debut, Royals Rout Admirals, 7-3
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Reading Royals News Release
Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (12-10-2-0, 26 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, defeated the Norfolk Admirals (6-14-2-0, 14 PTS), 7-3, at Santander Arena on Saturday, December 13th.
Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (5-7-1-0) earned the win in goal with 29 saves on 32 shots faced while Admirals' netminder Christian Propp (1-5-0-0) suffered the loss, allowing three goals on 20 shots faced in 32:22 of time in relief of Alex Worthington who allowed three goals on 14 shots faced in the game's opening 25:39.
Hunter Johannes (2) opened his Royals debut with a goal 36 seconds into the game to put Reding in front 1-0. After Kristof Papp (3) evened the score for Norfolk 15 seconds later, at 0:51 into the game, Carson Golder (9) put Reading back ahead at 2:06, 2-1.
The Royals and Admirals exchanged the next four goals with Brady Fluerent (8) and Brandon Osmundson (7) scoring for Norfolk between Carter Berger (1) and Johannes (3) goals for Reading.
Alec Butcher (4) and Nolan Burke (4) extended Reading's lead to three before Johannes secured his first professional career hat trick on the Admirals' empty net at 17:45.
With his third goal in the game, Johannes became the 51st player in franchise history to record a hat trick and the first to do so in his Royals debut.
With the win, the Royals improved to 12-10-2 overall and 6-5-0 at home, having a point in 14 of their 24 games overall.
The Royals conclude a three-game series against the Admirals at Santander Arena on Sunday, December 14th at 3:00 p.m.
For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).
For tickets to all regular season home games, visit: Single Game Tickets
