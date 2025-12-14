Jaworski Nets Two, Cyclones Defeat Fuel, 4-1, on Saturday

FISHERS, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones defeated the Indy Fuel, 4-1, on Saturday night at Fishers Event Center. Highlighted by a two-goal performance from John Jaworski and a 24-save performance from Tommy Scarfone, the Cyclones recorded their third win over Indy this season.

Despite a strong start for Indy, the Cyclones penalty kill got the offense started tonight. Off a 2-on-1 rush from Elijah Vilio, a backdoor feed found John Jaworski and the first-year pro scored to make it 1-0.

With his third shorthanded goal of the season, Jaworski is now tied for the ECHL lead in shorthanded tallies. He snapped a 10-game goalless skid to open the scoring for Cincinnati and take the lead into the second period.

Cincinnati would extend their lead in the second off a power play goal from Jaworski. After a 5-on-3 power play gave Cincinnati momentum, a late goal from Jaworski gave Cincinnati a two-goal lead.

Jaworski recorded his second multi-goal performance of the season. His seventh of the season would serve as the eventual game winner. He joins Luke Grainger and Elijah Vilio as the only Cyclones to record multiple game-winning goals this season.

Ryan Kirwan scored his 12th goal of the season in the third period to make it 3-0. Off an assist from Ben King, Kirwan scored a patient goal to make a three-goal lead.

Zack Trott would round out the scoring for Cincinnati, scoring a beautiful goal to make it 4-0. With his goal, he has three goals against the Fuel this season including tallies in back-to-back contests.

Terry Broadhurst would score the lone goal for Indy as the Cyclones recorded their third win of the season over Indy, each of which coming on the road. Cincinnati is now 3-2-0-0 against the Fuel this season.

Cincinnati will go back on the road next week for a weekday matchup against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET and can be streamed on FloHockey and the Cyclones Radio Network.

