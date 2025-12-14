Stewart Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 4-1 Defeat
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Iowa Heartlanders News Release
Coralville, Iowa - The Iowa Heartlanders dropped on Teddy Bear Toss Night, 4-1, to the Toledo Walleye Saturday at Xtream Arena. Thomas Stewart sent the bears flying with a jam from the slot at 12:19 of the second, his third of the season, to tie the game at one. Walleye forward Chad Hillebrand scored a short-handed goal with 17 seconds left in the second to regain the lead for good.
Toledo's Tanner Kelly earned an insurance marker with 11:09 to go on the breakaway, making it 3-1 Fish. Kelly potted an empty-net strike to put the game away.
Walleye defenseman Jacob Truscott scored first at 8:01 of the first, stabbing it in from the low right slot.
Riley Mercer denied 32 shots (3 GA) in defeat.
Liam Souliere won with 22 stops.
The Heartlanders wrap up a four-game homestand against the Indy Fuel Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.
