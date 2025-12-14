What a Night at Maverik Center
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Utah Grizzlies News Release
Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies win 4-0 on Teddy Bear Toss night as Kasimir Kaskisuo saved all 20 shots and Luke Manning and Neil Shea each had 1 goal and 1 assist in front of a season high crowd of 6081 at Maverik Center.
Evan Friesen scored the Teddy Bear Toss goal 16:55 into the contest. A team record 5,770 stuffed animals and teddy bears were thrown on the ice. Utah led 1-0 after 20 minutes of play.
Neil Shea gave Utah a 2-0 lead with a power play goal 13:30 into the second period. Utah extended their lead to 3-0 as Reed Lebster scored a buzzer beater with 0.3 seconds remaining in the second period.
Luke Manning scored Utah's third power play goal of the night 9:02 into the third period to make it a 4-0 game. Kasimir Kaskisuo and company held on for the shutout as Utah's record goes to 10-12-2 on the season. Kaskisuo is the third different Grizzlies goaltender to register a shutout this season. It's his 10th professional shutout.
The Grizzlies are on the road for a three-game series before the Christmas break as they are at Kansas City on December 19-20 and at Tulsa on December 21. Utah returns to Maverik Center on December 26-27 vs Idaho. Tickets for every Grizzlies game are available at utahgrizzlies.com.
3 stars
1. Kasimir Kaskisuo (Utah) - 20 save shutout.
2. Luke Manning (Utah) - 1 goal, 1 assist.
3. Eric Friesen (Utah) - Teddy Bear Toss Goal.
