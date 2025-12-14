Third Period Breakaway Lifts Adirondack, 3-1

GLENS FALLS, NY - Hockey is a game of breaks, and on Saturday night, the Adirondack Thunder got the break they were looking for against the Wheeling Nailers at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Shane Harper picked off a pass then converted on a breakaway in the third period to give the Thunder their first lead of the contest. Adirondack added one more for a 3-1 win and a split of the weekend series. Brayden Edwards scored Wheeling's lone goal.

The Nailers controlled the majority of the play during the first period, as they outshot Adirondack, 14-5, and scored the opening goal. The tally came at the 4:45 mark. Brayden Edwards won an offensive zone face-off back to David Breazeale at the blueline. Breazeale handed the puck off to Eric Parker, who let a shot go from the right point. After winning the draw, Edwards skated into the slot, where he tipped Parker's shot into the cage.

The score stayed 1-0 until the closing minutes of the middle frame, when the Thunder pulled even on their fourth straight power play. Justin Taylor slid the puck to the right side of the crease, where Jackson van de Leest tapped in the marker to set off his club's Teddy Bear Toss. The assist for Taylor came in his 885th career ECHL game, which sets a new record for the most in league history.

With 6:28 remaining, Adirondack snapped the deadlock. Shane Harper intercepted a pass in neutral ice and burst the other way on a breakaway. The veteran forward made a quick fake, then lifted a shot into the top-right corner of the net. Alex Campbell tacked on an empty netter for the Thunder to give the game its 3-1 final score.

Jeremy Brodeur got the win in goal for Adirondack, as he made 24 saves on 25 shots. Maxim Pavlenko turned away 22 of the 24 shots he faced in the loss for Wheeling.

The Nailers will continue their stretch of road games in a warmer location next weekend, when they visit the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday and Saturday, with both matches starting at 7:00. Wheeling's next home game is 80's Night on Saturday, December 27th, which features a post game concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. That will be the first of eight straight home games. Some other highlights during that homestand include Kid's New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31st, Women in Sports Night on Saturday, January 3rd, and Marvel Night on Saturday, January 10th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

