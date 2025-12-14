Third Period Breakaway Lifts Adirondack, 3-1
Published on December 13, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Wheeling Nailers News Release
GLENS FALLS, NY - Hockey is a game of breaks, and on Saturday night, the Adirondack Thunder got the break they were looking for against the Wheeling Nailers at Harding Mazzotti Arena. Shane Harper picked off a pass then converted on a breakaway in the third period to give the Thunder their first lead of the contest. Adirondack added one more for a 3-1 win and a split of the weekend series. Brayden Edwards scored Wheeling's lone goal.
The Nailers controlled the majority of the play during the first period, as they outshot Adirondack, 14-5, and scored the opening goal. The tally came at the 4:45 mark. Brayden Edwards won an offensive zone face-off back to David Breazeale at the blueline. Breazeale handed the puck off to Eric Parker, who let a shot go from the right point. After winning the draw, Edwards skated into the slot, where he tipped Parker's shot into the cage.
The score stayed 1-0 until the closing minutes of the middle frame, when the Thunder pulled even on their fourth straight power play. Justin Taylor slid the puck to the right side of the crease, where Jackson van de Leest tapped in the marker to set off his club's Teddy Bear Toss. The assist for Taylor came in his 885th career ECHL game, which sets a new record for the most in league history.
With 6:28 remaining, Adirondack snapped the deadlock. Shane Harper intercepted a pass in neutral ice and burst the other way on a breakaway. The veteran forward made a quick fake, then lifted a shot into the top-right corner of the net. Alex Campbell tacked on an empty netter for the Thunder to give the game its 3-1 final score.
Jeremy Brodeur got the win in goal for Adirondack, as he made 24 saves on 25 shots. Maxim Pavlenko turned away 22 of the 24 shots he faced in the loss for Wheeling.
The Nailers will continue their stretch of road games in a warmer location next weekend, when they visit the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday and Saturday, with both matches starting at 7:00. Wheeling's next home game is 80's Night on Saturday, December 27th, which features a post game concert by Tongue 'n Cheek. That will be the first of eight straight home games. Some other highlights during that homestand include Kid's New Year's Eve on Wednesday, December 31st, Women in Sports Night on Saturday, January 3rd, and Marvel Night on Saturday, January 10th. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.
-Nailers-
Images from this story
|
Wheeling Nailers and the Adirondack Thunder on game night
ECHL Stories from December 13, 2025
- Fuel Fans Toss Over 5,000 Bears In Sellout On Saturday - Indy Fuel
- Stewart Scores Teddy Bear Toss Goal in 4-1 Defeat - Iowa Heartlanders
- Railers Sink Mariners, 4-2, on Throwback Night - Worcester Railers HC
- Third Period Breakaway Lifts Adirondack, 3-1 - Wheeling Nailers
- Thunder Take Down League-Leading Nailers, 3-1 - Adirondack Thunder
- Tanner Kelly Scores Two as Walleye Sweep Weekend Series - Toledo Walleye
- Steelheads Fall, 3-2, in Overtime to Thunder - Idaho Steelheads
- Blades Win, 1-0, in OT Over Orlando - Florida Everblades
- Jaworski Nets Two, Cyclones Defeat Fuel, 4-1, on Saturday - Cincinnati Cyclones
- K-Wings Punch Back, Drop Komets in Final Minute - Kalamazoo Wings
- Admirals Drop Saturday Night Contest in Reading - Norfolk Admirals
- Railers Double up Mariners on Pirates Night - Maine Mariners
- Davis Makes Teddy Bears Rain Down, Rush Fall to Allen in Finale - Rapid City Rush
- Justin Taylor Sets ECHL Career Games-Played Record - ECHL
- Swamp Rabbits Fluff up Scoreboard with Teddy Bear Toss Win - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Komets' Rally Falls Short - Fort Wayne Komets
- Stingrays Drop Saturday Night Decision in Jacksonville, 5-3 - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - December 13 - ECHL
- Arsenii Sergeev Recalled by Calgary Wranglers - Rapid City Rush
- Grizzlies Gameday: Teddy Bear Toss Night at Maverik Center - Utah Grizzlies
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Charlotte Trades Johannes to Lehigh Valley; Purpura Sent to Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Hunter Johannes Loaned to Reading by Lehigh Valley; Royals Acquire Future Considerations from Savannah in Exchange for Vinnie Purpura - Reading Royals
- Kalan Lind Reassigned to Milwaukee - Atlanta Gladiators
- Rush Game Notes: December 13, 2025 - Rush vs. Allen Americans - Rapid City Rush
- Game Day Preview: Saturday Afternoon Hockey in Rapid City - Allen Americans
- Blades and Bears Rematch on Saturday Night - Florida Everblades
- Blades Take 3-2 Win on Teddy Bear Toss Night - Florida Everblades
- Preview: Royals vs. Admirals, December 13th - Game 24/72 - Reading Royals
- Americans Shut Out Rapid City, 4-0 - Allen Americans
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.