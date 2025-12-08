Cyclones Fall to Komets on Sunday Night

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. - The Cincinnati Cyclones fell to the Fort Wayne Komets, 4-1, on Sunday night at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. Four unanswered goals from Fort Wayne gave them the victory over the Cyclones.

A scoreless first period saw the Cyclones outshoot the Komets 12-6. Nathaniel Day would stop all shots he faced to keep the score at 0-0 through 20 minutes of play.

The Cyclones scored first off a miscue from Nathaniel Day and Jalen Smereck. The mistake led to a turnover in the slot, where Luke Grainger would swoop in and score the first goal of the game. His seventh goal of the season made it 1-0, and gave him goals in back-to-back games for the first time this season.

Fort Wayne would strike back with two of their own to close out the second period. Austin Magera tied the game with his fifth of the season at the 10:11 mark of the period. Later, Blake Murray scored his sixth of the year to give Fort Wayne their first lead of the game.

The Komets would net two more in the third period. Harrison Rees and Matthew Brown would give Fort Wayne a three-goal lead to close out the Sunday night contest between the two Central Division opponents.

Tommy Scarfone had a valiant performance in goal for Cincinnati, stopping 35/39 in the loss. Nathaniel Day recorded the win with 24/25 saves. Cyclones close out the weekend with a 1-2-0-0 record.

The Cyclones will return to Heritage Bank Center next Friday for a contest against the Kalamazoo Wings. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:35 p.m. ET and will serve as the team's National Lampoon Christmas Vacation Night. The team will sport specialty jerseys for the second televised game on Rock Entertainment Sports Network.

