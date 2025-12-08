Oilers' Woes Continue in Loss to Kansas City
Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 4-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center Sunday afternoon.
Casey Carreau kicked off the scoring roughly halfway through the opening period, hammering a two-on-one one timer past Troy Kobryn to put the Mavericks up 1-0 at the 9:55 mark. Easton Armstrong leveled the game 1-1 with 3:22 left in the frame, ripping his team-leading 10th goal past a frozen Jack LaFontaine with a wrister from the high slot on the Oilers' second power play on the afternoon.
Jack Randl found the lone goal of the second period with 5:01 remaining, finishing a doorstep chance following an extended period of Mavericks offensive possession. The Mavericks outshot Tulsa 19-1 in the middle frame.
Jackson Jutting scored his team-leading ninth of the year 6:43 into the final frame, giving Kansas City its first multi-goal lead of the evening. Luke Loheit finished the score 4-1 with 3:56 left, benefiting from a turnover in the trapezoid before roofing Kansas City's 38th chance at goal.
Tulsa hosts Tahoe, looking to snap an eight-game losing skid on the season and a franchise-long drought at home against the Knight Monsters at home on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
ECHL Stories from December 7, 2025
- Fuel Come up Short in 3-2 Loss to Toledo - Indy Fuel
- Cyclones Fall to Komets on Sunday Night - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Komets Win on Military Appreciation Night - Fort Wayne Komets
- Blades Stay Hot, Extend Win Streak to Five Games - Florida Everblades
- Gargoyles Come up Empty on Road Trip to Wheeling - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Nailers Sweep Greensboro Again - Wheeling Nailers
- Oilers' Woes Continue in Loss to Kansas City - Tulsa Oilers
- Admirals Give up Six in Defeat against Florida - Norfolk Admirals
- Swamp Rabbits Road Point Streak Ends in Rematch with Stingrays - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Stingrays Bounce Back at Home, Beat Greenville, 5-1 - South Carolina Stingrays
- Orlando Shuts out Savannah - Savannah Ghost Pirates
- Étienne Morin Returns to Calgary - Rapid City Rush
- Goaltender Jordan Papirny Returns to Knight Monsters - Tahoe Knight Monsters
- ECHL Transactions - December 7 - ECHL
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspension - ECHL
- Chris Harpur Loaned to the Orlando Solar Bears from Syracuse Crunch - Orlando Solar Bears
- Late Empty Net Goal Seals 3-1 Win for Wheeling over Greensboro - Greensboro Gargoyles
- Blades Looking to Finish Strong against Admirals - Florida Everblades
- Stingrays Add Goaltender Ty Taylor - South Carolina Stingrays
- Hershey Recalls Forward Kyler Kupka - South Carolina Stingrays
- Entering Rare Air - South Carolina Stingrays
- Burns, Fizer Lead Way to 5-2 Florida Win - Florida Everblades
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.