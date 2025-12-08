Oilers' Woes Continue in Loss to Kansas City

Published on December 7, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla.- The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 4-1 to the Kansas City Mavericks at the BOK Center Sunday afternoon.

Casey Carreau kicked off the scoring roughly halfway through the opening period, hammering a two-on-one one timer past Troy Kobryn to put the Mavericks up 1-0 at the 9:55 mark. Easton Armstrong leveled the game 1-1 with 3:22 left in the frame, ripping his team-leading 10th goal past a frozen Jack LaFontaine with a wrister from the high slot on the Oilers' second power play on the afternoon.

Jack Randl found the lone goal of the second period with 5:01 remaining, finishing a doorstep chance following an extended period of Mavericks offensive possession. The Mavericks outshot Tulsa 19-1 in the middle frame.

Jackson Jutting scored his team-leading ninth of the year 6:43 into the final frame, giving Kansas City its first multi-goal lead of the evening. Luke Loheit finished the score 4-1 with 3:56 left, benefiting from a turnover in the trapezoid before roofing Kansas City's 38th chance at goal.

Tulsa hosts Tahoe, looking to snap an eight-game losing skid on the season and a franchise-long drought at home against the Knight Monsters at home on Thursday, Dec. 11 at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from December 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.