Oilers' Strong Start Not Enough to Top Tahoe
Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Tulsa Oilers News Release
Stateline, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday night.
Drew Elliott opened the scoring 4:55 into the game with a five-on-three power-play goal, beating a sprawling Cameron Whitehead. Easton Armstrong extended Tulsa's first lead of the weekend with his fourth goal in as many games just 32 seconds later, sending the Oilers up 2-0 heading into the second period. Tulsa recorded a season-high 20 shots in the period.
Samuel Mayer scored Tahoe's first tally with a blast from the blue line less than five minutes into the middle period, cutting the Oilers' lead to 2-1. Jake McGrew tied the game 2-2 with his second power-play goal on the weekend in the final four minutes of the period, beating Troy Kobryn with a tap-in at the 16:41 mark of the frame.
Luke Adam scored the third-of-five unanswered Tahoe goals to give the Knight Monsters their first lead of the evening 7:14 into the third period. Artur Cholach and Trent Swick closed the 5-2 game with even-strength scores at the 12:12 and 14:20 marks of the third, respectively.
The Oilers kick off a busy final month of 2025 by hosting Wichita at the BOK Center on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:05 p.m.
Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.
