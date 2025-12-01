Oilers' Strong Start Not Enough to Top Tahoe

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tulsa Oilers News Release







Stateline, Nev. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, and powered by Community Care, lost 5-2 to the Tahoe Knight Monsters at the Tahoe Blue Event Center on Sunday night.

Drew Elliott opened the scoring 4:55 into the game with a five-on-three power-play goal, beating a sprawling Cameron Whitehead. Easton Armstrong extended Tulsa's first lead of the weekend with his fourth goal in as many games just 32 seconds later, sending the Oilers up 2-0 heading into the second period. Tulsa recorded a season-high 20 shots in the period.

Samuel Mayer scored Tahoe's first tally with a blast from the blue line less than five minutes into the middle period, cutting the Oilers' lead to 2-1. Jake McGrew tied the game 2-2 with his second power-play goal on the weekend in the final four minutes of the period, beating Troy Kobryn with a tap-in at the 16:41 mark of the frame.

Luke Adam scored the third-of-five unanswered Tahoe goals to give the Knight Monsters their first lead of the evening 7:14 into the third period. Artur Cholach and Trent Swick closed the 5-2 game with even-strength scores at the 12:12 and 14:20 marks of the third, respectively.

The Oilers kick off a busy final month of 2025 by hosting Wichita at the BOK Center on Friday, Dec. 5 at 7:05 p.m.

Oilers Season and Group Tickets are on sale now! Call the Oilers front office at 918-632-PUCK (7825) or visit www.tulsaoilers.com for more information.







ECHL Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.