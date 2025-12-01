Atlanta's Power Play Shines in 2-1 Overtime Win over Greenville

Atlanta Gladiators forward Alex Young takes a shot against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits

Duluth, GA - The Atlanta Gladiators took down their rivals, the Greenville Swamp Rabbits, 2-1 on overtime on Sunday. Alex Young buried the game winning goal on the power play to help the Gladiators improve to 12-4 on the season.

After a thrilling overtime matchup on Saturday night that featured Isak Walther netting the game winner, the Gladiators and Swamp Rabbits reunited on Sunday afternoon to cap off Atlanta's five game homestand. Mattias Sholl made back-to-back starts for Greenville, while Ethan Haider started in net for the Gladiators.

Atlanta had a couple of early chances on the power play in the first but were unable to convert. After a series of successful penalty kills, the Gladiators had one more opportunity on the power play late in the period - and this time made the most of it. Cody Sylvester fired in a one timer from the right circle on the man advantage from Louis Boudon and Chad Nychuk with 14.3 seconds left in the period to put Atlanta up 1-0.

The second period was scoreless but saw some good chances come the Gladiators' way. Atlanta outshot Greenville 13-6 in the middle frame and had an opportunity on a five-minute power play due to a game misconduct to Greenville's Josh Atkinson but couldn't extend its lead.

Greenville pounced on the man advantage in the third period, as Dante Sheriff scored 3:41 in to tie the game at 1-1. It was a one-timer that beat Haider from Carter Savoie and Tim Lovell that tied the game on the power play. The remainder of regulation was scoreless, and the game went to overtime.

Alex Young drew a high sticking penalty in overtime that sent the Gladiators to a 4 on 3 power play. Atlanta's power play proved to be the difference, as Young blasted in the game winning goal from the far circle 4:44 into overtime from Boudon and Nychuk to win the game for the Gladiators.

Ethan Haider was sensational, stopping 30/31 in the win. Sholl was excellent for Greenville in the loss, stopping 36/38. The Gladiators went 2/6 on the power play and 3/4 on the penalty kill. It is the second time Atlanta has scored twice on the power play in one game this season - the other instance was a 5-3 win in Orlando on 10/24.

Louis Boudon extended his point streak to four games with two assists today, now with 1 goal and 5 assists in that span. Chad Nychuk now has 1 goal and 4 assists in his last three games.

The Gladiators hit the road for two games in Jacksonville on Friday and Saturday before returning home to cap off a three-game set with the Icemen at Gas South Arena. Sunday is Max's Holiday Party at Gas South Arena - get your tickets!

