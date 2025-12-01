Special Teams Power Railers to 4-1 Win in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, NY - The Worcester Railers HC (8-8-1-1) closed out their three-in-three weekend with a 2-0-1 record against the Adirondack Thunder (7-6-2-1) on Sunday, November 30th, with a final score of 4-1 at Harding Mazzotti Arena in front of a crowd of 3,692. The Railers are back on the road in Reading to take on the Royals on Friday, December 5th. Puck drops at 7:00 p.m. EST.

Adirondack struck first on Sunday, as Grant Loven (1-0-1) grabbed a rebound off a shot from Brannon McManus (0-1-1) at 17:29 in the first to make it 1-0. Anthony Repaci (1-1-2) tied the game with a tally at 3:58 in the second, assisted by brothers Anthony Callin (0-1-1) and Drew Callin (0-2-2). The Railers broadened the point gap with another power-play goal, this time from Gleb Vereymev (1-0-1), assisted by Anthony Repaci and Drew Callin at 9:15 in the second to give Worcester the lead for good. Lincoln Hatten (2-0-2) closed out the second period with a third goal from the Railers at 16:58, assisted by Matt Demelis (0-1-1). Worcester opened the third period with a second goal from Lincoln Hatten, this time assisted by Ryan Miotto (0-1-1) and Michael Suda (0-1-1). Hatten's goal brought the game's final score to 4-1.

It was a heated first period for the Railers to open the final matchup of their three-in-three weekend against the Thunder. Worcester successfully completed two penalty kills, one for a tripping minor on Ryan Miotto at 10:31 and the second a 4-on-3 turned 5-on-4 power play for Adirondack at 11:29. Adirondack's Chase McLane and Cole Donhauser came to blows and culminated in a game misconduct for Donhauser. Adirondack scored the first goal of the game off the heels of the power play at 17:29, on a rebound chance from Grant Loven (2nd). The goal would be reviewed for potential goaltender interference as Loven was tied up with Railers goaltender Parker Gahagen, but the goal stood as a good goal to close the first with Adirondack leading 1-0. Shots for the period were 19-1 in favor of Adirondack. The final penalty count in the period was three for Worcester and one for Adirondack.

Worcester opened the second with a 5-on-3 power play chance. Adirondack's penalty box saw Jacob Graves and Pierson Brandon each go to the box for roughing and delay of game penalties respectively. With the Railers' extra strength on the ice, they scored the first of three unanswered goals across the middle 20 minutes. Anthony Repaci (5th) sank the puck for the Railers' first power play goal after receiving a corner pass from Drew Callin at 3:58 to tie the game. Gleb Veremyev (1st) put up his first Railers goal and second power play goal of the night for Worcester off a kick save rebound from Adirondack goaltender Jeremy Brodeur just over five minutes after Repaci's tally. Lincoln Hatten (6th) closed the second with a shorthanded goal at 16:58, Worcester's first of the season off an assist from Matt DeMelis. DeMelis stole the puck from Adirondack's Tag Bertuzzi in the defensive zone and brought the puck down the boards before he fed it in front for Hatten. Worcester outshot Adirondack 15-7 for the period. Total penalties for the second were one for Worcester and five for Adirondack.

Worcester capitalized early in the third period, adding another power-play goal to the board after Adirondack's Justin Taylor was called for tripping. At 2:02, Lincoln Hatten (7th), assisted by Ryan Miotto and Michael Suda, extended the Railers' scoring run to four unanswered goals. Adirondack remained shut out for the remainder of the afternoon as Parker Gahagen made 36 saves on the day to guide Worcester to their second victory of the weekend with a final score of 4-1. Final shots for the third were 7-11 in favor of Adirondack. There was one penalty in the period for Adirondack and none for Worcester.

NOTES: Three stars: 3rd Star: Anthony Repaci (1-1-2, +0, 1 shot), 2nd Star: Lincoln Hatten (2-0-2, +1, 3 shots), 1st Star: Parker Gahagen (36 saves, 1GA, .973 SV%) ... Final shots were 37-23 in favor of Adirondack... Jeremy Brodeur (4-3-1) made 19 saves on 23 shots for Adirondack, while Parker Gahagen (2-0-1) made 36 saves on 37 shots for Worcester, and Thomas Gale served as backup... Worcester went 3-for-5 on power plays while Adirondack went 0-for-3... The Railers are now 2-1-1-0 this season vs. the Thunder and 2-0-1-0 at the Harding Mazzotti Arena... Max Dorrington (SUS), Tanner Schachle (DNP), Porter Schachle (IR), TJ Walsh (IR), Tristan Lennox (DNP), and MacAuley Carson (DNP) did not dress for Worcester... Lincoln Hatten scored Worcester's first short-handed goal of the season...Worcester has won 7 of their last 9 games, and have points in 8 of their last 9...

