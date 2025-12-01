Komets Take Down Walleye
Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Fort Wayne Komets News Release
The Komets battled the rival Toledo Walleye on Sunday at the Coliseum.
In the first period, Jayden Grubbe opened the scoring with a power-play goal at 3:29, with assists going to Kirill Tyutyayev and James Stefan. The Walleye quickly answered as Conlan Keenan sent the puck over the glove of Komet goaltender Nathan Day to tie the game at 10:35. Komet defenseman Reece Harsch and forward Blake Murray set up captain Alex Aleardi in front of Walleye netminder Carter Gylander to net his ninth of the season to make it a 2-1 contest at 15:05.
Aleardi scored his second of the night on a wraparound at 1:13 to open the scoring in the second period. That goal was followed by another power-play goal by Grubbe at 10:57, with helpers credited to Jalen Smereck and Stefan, to give the Komets a 4-1 lead after two periods.
In the third period, Zach Jordan landed the only goal of the frame at 4:43 with assists going to Nick Deakin-Poot and Brady Stonehouse to make the final score 5-1. The Komets outshot the Walleye 29-14 as Nathan Day picked up his sixth win of the season.
