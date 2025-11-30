Railers Special Teams Haunt Thunder in 4-1 Loss

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Adirondack Thunder forward Tag Bertuzzi shoots against the Worcester Railers

GLENS FALLS - After recording just one shot in the first period, the Worcester Railers scored three power-play goals and a shorthanded goal in a 4-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder on Sunday.

Adirondack came out flying and put 19 shots on net in the first period and scored on the 15th shot to take the lead. On a scramble in front of the net after a Parker Gahagen save, Grant Loven dove and poked the loose puck over the goal line. The goal was Loven's second of the year with assists from Jeremy Hanzel and Brannon McManus with 2:31 left in the first period for the 1-0 lead. Adirondack outshot Worcester 19-1 in the first 20 minutes.

After just one shot in the first period, Worcester scored three times in the second as Adirondack was given 20 minutes in penalties. Anthony Repaci and Gleb Veremyev scored power-play goals at 3:58 and 9:15 of the second period to give the Railers a 2-1 lead.

Worcester added to the lead while shorthanded as Lincoln Hatten scored his sixth of the year with the lone assist from Matt DeMelis. Hatten's strike came 3:02 left in the second and Adirondack trailed 3-1 after 40 minutes of play.

Lincoln Hatten scored again early in the third period on the power play for a 4-1 lead at the 2:02 mark. The goal was Worcester's third power-play goal of the game.

