Orlando Hangs on to Defeat Savannah

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Savannah Ghost Pirates fell in the final game of the weekend, dropping a 2-1 decision to the Orlando Solar Bears on Sunday afternoon.

The Solar Bears opened the scoring with 2:56 remaining in the first period when quick passing between Milo Roelens and Aaron Luchuk set up Jack Adams in front, where he backhanded a shot in to make it 1-0. It was the only goal of the frame.

Orlando extended its lead 7:39 into the second period when Tony Follmer followed up a chance created by Roelens and Adams, pushing the advantage to 2-0.

Savannah got on the board late in the second, cutting the deficit to 2-1 thanks to Reece Vitelli's shot from the right dot with 3:32 remaining. Nick Granowicz and Keaton Pehrson recorded the assists.

The Ghost Pirates generated pressure in the third period but ultimately came up short, falling 2-1.

Jon Gillies earned the win for Orlando with a 31-save performance on 32 shots. Evan Cormier stopped 20 of 22 in the loss.

The Ghost Pirates return home on Friday to face the South Carolina Stingrays for First Responders Night presented by VyStar Credit Union and Chatham EMS. Puck drop is set for 7:00 p.m. Fans can stream the game live on FloHockey or listen on Mixlr. For tickets and more information about upcoming games, visit ghostpirateshockey.com.







