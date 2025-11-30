Royals Swept in Trois-Rivières, Fall in Sunday Finale, 4-1

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Reading Royals News Release







Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-7-2-0, 20 PTS), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, fell to the Trois-Rivières Lions (10-5-0-2, 22 PTS), 4-1, at Colisee Videotron on Sunday, November 30th.

Goaltender Keith Petruzzelli (3-6-1-0) suffered the loss in goal with 22 saves on 26 shots faced while Lions netminder Hunter Jones (6-1-0-0) earned the win in goal with 16 saves on 17 shots faced.

Trois-Rivieres scored the game's opening goal for the third time in the three-game series from Wyatt McLeod (1) 8:49 into play. The Lions extended their lead with two goals in the second period from Israel Mianscum (3) at 10:22 and Riley Kidney (4) at 11:19 to go up, 3-0 after 40 minutes.

The Royals went on a surge to open the third period with a goal from Nolan Burke (2) at 2:21 that snapped the six-straight scoreless frames from the Royals spanning back to a scoreless third period in the three-game series opener. Reading had a Victor Hadfield goal to make it a one-goal game waved off for goaltender interference on Kyle Haskins, holding the deficit at two before Mianscum (4) potted his second goal of the game to seal the Lions' series sweep, 4-1.

With a fourth consecutive loss, the Royals fell to 9-7-2 overall and 6-4-2 on the road, having a point in 11 of their 18 games overall.

The Royals return home on Wednesday, December 4th for a Wild Wednesday promotional game, featuring $2 beer at select locations around the concourse, $2.50 ticket discount for college students and a $6.10 ticket discount in the Orange Zone.

For all home games this season, fans can enjoy parking as low as $5 (see garage locations & rates).







ECHL Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.