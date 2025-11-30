Knight Monsters' Offense Continues To Soar In 7-3 Victory Over Tulsa

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Tahoe Knight Monsters News Release







STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, got the best of the Tulsa Oilers again, winning on Saturday night by a final score of 7 to 3.

The first period featured a goaltending showdown as Tahoe's Zane McIntyre and Tulsa's Christian Propp both posted shutouts in the opening 20 minutes, resulting in a 0-0 tie after the first.

In the second, it only took Devon Paliani and the Tahoe power play 72 seconds to get on the board, making it 1-0. Just 13 seconds later, Tulsa responded as Ryan Lautenbach tallied his third goal of the season to tie the game again. However, the rest of the middle frame would be controlled by Tahoe as Paliani tallied his second goal of the night, and Trent Swick and Casey Bailey added on to make it 4-1 Knight Monsters headed into the final period.

In the third, Mike O'Leary continued Tahoe's hot hand to make it 5-1. Then, it was Jake McGrew who scored the second power play goal of the night for the Knight Monsters to make it 6-1. After Tahoe rattled off five unanswered goals, it was Tulsa's Adam McMaster scoring on the Oilers' power play to make it 6-2. Kevin Wall would add on a goal in the back half of the period to give Tahoe seven goals in back-to-back games. After Easton Armstrong added a power play goal for Tulsa, the Knight Monsters came away with both wins on Wizard Weekend, as they defeated Tulsa 7-3.

The Knight Monsters return home on Sunday, November 30, to take on the Tulsa Oilers at Tahoe Blue Event Center. Puck drop is at 3:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 2:50 pm. Ticket packages for the 2025-26 season are now available. For more information, visit www.knightmonstershockey.com

#DareToDescend







ECHL Stories from November 30, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.