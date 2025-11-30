Steelheads Hang on for 2-1 Win Over Rush to Cap off Series

RAPID CITY, SD - The Idaho Steelheads (11-7-2-0) defeated the Rapid City Rush (7-9-2-0) 2-1 Saturday night to finish off their three-game set with the Rush. The Steelheads are back in action at home next week with games against Trois-Rivières Lions for games on Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday at Idaho Central Arena.

On Saturday Idaho opened the scoring with a pair of goals to build an early lead. First, Liam Malmquist scored on a breakaway at 4:42 after receiving an outlet pass from Ty Pelton-Byce and notched his sixth goal of the season to give the Steelheads a 1-0 lead. Shortly after, with the Steelheads on a power play, Robbie Holmes doubled the lead by tipping in a Brendan Hoffman shot from the left circle to make it a 2-0 Idaho lead at 6:19 of the opening frame.

After no scoring in the second period, the game's next goal didn't come until deep into the third period, when Arvils Bergmanis scored his first ECHL goal at 15:22 to bring Rapid City back within one late in the contest. Despite the lone goal on the board, the Rush couldn't fight their way to a tie, and the Steelheads held on for a 2-1 win in regulation.

Idaho's Jake Barczewski stopped 29 of 30 shots he faced in the win, while Rapid City's Arsenii Sergeev made 30 saves on 32 shots in the loss.

Idaho's power play was 1-for-4 while Rapid City was 0-for-5 on their man advantage.

THREE STARS

1) Robbie Holmes (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 3 shots)

2) Liam Malmquist (IDH, 1-0-1, 0, 4 shots)

3) Arvils Bergmanis (RC, 1-0-1, +1, 2 shots, first ECHL goal)

