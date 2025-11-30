Admirals Drop Fourth Straight in 4-1 Loss to Mariners

Published on November 30, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Norfolk Admirals News Release







Norfolk, VA - The Norfolk Admirals couldn't find the response they needed on Saturday night, falling 4-1 to the Maine Mariners at Scope Arena. A tough second period, where Maine struck three times, ultimately decided the game and handed Norfolk its fourth straight loss.

Goaltender Alex Worthington made his eighth appearance of the year and once again delivered a strong showing, stopping 31 of 34 shots.

The first period was a steady, back-and-forth battle. Both teams earned early chances on the power play, but neither could break through. Worthington looked calm and confident in net, and the Admirals did well to limit Maine's looks despite being outshot 10-7. The scoreless opening frame reflected how tightly contested the early stages were.

The tone shifted in the second period. Maine found another gear and took full advantage of the opportunities they generated. Xander Lamppa opened the scoring five minutes in with a backhand finish after an Admirals turnover left Worthington scrambling. Just two minutes later, Caden Villegas buried a one-timer to make it 2-0. Despite the quick goals, Worthington continued to fight, making several tough saves that kept Norfolk from falling even further behind.

With under two minutes left in the period, Jacob Hudson converted on a breakaway to stretch the lead to 3-0. Maine controlled the flow throughout the middle frame, outshooting Norfolk 19-4 and keeping the Admirals on their heels.

To their credit, Norfolk pushed back in the third. The Admirals generated more sustained pressure and finally broke through in the final five minutes when Jaydon Dureau scored his sixth of the season, ending Maine's shutout bid. But time wasn't on their side, and with just over a minute remaining, Jaxon Bellamy found the empty net to seal the win for the Mariners.

Sentara Three Stars of the Game

1. MNE - B. Arvanitis (25 saves off 26 shots)

2. NOR - A. Worthington (31 saves off 34 shots)

3. MNE - C. Villegas (1 goal, +1)

Next Up

The Admirals continue their six-game homestand next weekend as they welcome the Florida Everblades to Scope Arena for a three-in-three series. The two teams will meet for the first time this season, beginning Friday night with puck drop set for 7:05 p.m.







ECHL Stories from November 30, 2025

