Thunder Win OT Thriller over Railers, 2-1

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

GLENS FALLS - Brannon McManus scored just 0:44 into overtime as the Adirondack Thunder defeated the Worcester Railers in overtime on Friday night, 2-1, in front of the third sellout crowd of the season of 4,911 at Harding Mazzotti Arena.

Adirondack took an early 1-0 lead as Chase McLane set up T.J. Friedmann and he immediately took the shot, beating goaltender Parker Gahagen just 2:47 into the game. The goal was Friedmann's second of the year with the lone assist going to McLane, and the Thunder took the one-goal lead into the first intermission.

After no scoring until the third period, Worcester evened the game at one as Riley Ginnell sent the puck into the net after receiving a pass out front from Ryan Miotto. The goal was Ginnell's second of the year with helpers from Miotto and Ross Mitton at 10:39 of the third period.

Just 0:44 into overtime, Brannon McManus scored his seventh of the year to give Adirondack the 2-1 victory. Assists on the game-winning goal were given to Jeremy Hanzel and Josh Filmon. Jakub Malek denied 21 of 22 shots in the win.

