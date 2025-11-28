Grizzlies Gameday: Black Friday at Maverik Center - November 28, 2025 Allen at Utah

Published on November 28, 2025

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Allen Americans (5-6-3, 13 points, .464 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (7-7-2, 16 points, .500 point %) Date: November 28, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308959-2025-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Every Grizzlies game can be streamed on FloHockey and audio coverage is available on the Grizzlies YouTube channel.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the second of 6 straight games between the Grizzlies and Americans. These teams will meet ten times during the 2025-26 season. Utah is 40-33-12 all-time vs Allen, Danny Dzhaniyev has a point in 5 of his last 6 games and 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 8 games in November. Tyler Gratton has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in 8 games in November. Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 8 games and he leads Utah with 13 points this season (4 goals, 9 assists). Neil Shea has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Reed Lebster leads Utah with 8 goals this season. Utah has a power play goal in 9 of their last 10 games.

Games Vs Allen This Season

November 26, 2025 - Allen 4 Utah 2 - Reed Lebster and Jack Ricketts each scored a goal for Utah. Both teams were 0 for 3 on the power play. Allen got 1 goal and 1 assist from Colby McAuley and 2 assists from Sam Sedley. Brayden Watts scored the game winner for Allen with 2:10 left in regulation. Allen outshot Utah 30 to 24. Kyle Keyser stopped 26 of 29 for Utah.

Friday - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Wednesday, December 3, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 9:30 am.

Friday, December 5, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, December 6, 2025 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Friday, February 20, 2026 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Saturday, February 21, 2026 - Utah at Allen. 6:10 pm.

Thursday, March 26, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 7:10 pm.

Sunday, March 29, 2026 - Allen at Utah. 3:10 pm.

Grizzlies Rookies Among League Leaders

Aiden Hansen-Bukata is tied for the lead among rookies with 5 power play assists and is tied for 4th with 5 power play points.

Danny Dzhaniyev is second among rookies with 57 shots on goal. He is tied for 6th among league rookies with 12 points (5g, 7a).

Jack Ricketts is tied for third among league rookies with 7 goals and is tied for 6th with 12 points (7g, 5a). Ricketts is third among league rookies with a 25.0 shooting percentage (minimum 8 shots).

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev has a point in 5 of his last 6 games and he has 8 points (2g, 6a) in 8 games in November. Dzhaniyev leads Utah with 57 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev has 3 or mor shots in 7 straight games. He leads all Utah forwards in plus/minus (+3).

Christophe Fillion scored his first professional goal on November 22 at Tulsa. It turned out to be a game winner.

John Gelatt has 13 shots on goal in his last 4 games.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 8 games. Gratton has a point in 10 of 16 games this season. Gratton has 8 points (3g, 5a) in 8 games in November. Gratton leads Utah with 13 points (4g, 9a).

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 power play assists and leads Utah defensemen with 9 assists. AHB has an assist in 3 straight games.

Kyle Keyser has saved 128 of 135 in 4 games for Utah and he has a record of 3-1.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 8 goals. Lebster has both of Utah's shorthanded goals this season.

Griffin Ness scored 2 goals on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his second 2 goal game of his pro career. Ness has 3 primary assists in his last 6 games.

Jack Ricketts has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 4 games. Ricketts had 4 points (1g, 3a) on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his first multiple point game of his pro career. Ricketts has 17 shots on goal in his last 6 games. Ricketts has a 25.0 shooting percentage (7 for 28).

Neil Shea has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Shea has a goal in 4 of his last 6 games with Utah.

Stepan Timofeyev has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 9 games.

Saige Weinstein scored his first professional point with an assist on November 22 at Tulsa. Weinstein is a +3 in his last 4 games.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 9 of their last 10 games. Utah is 5-3-1 when scoring first and 5-0-1 when leading after two periods. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 6-3-1 on the road and are outscoring opponents 32 to 28 away from home. Utah's team save percentage is .904. Utah has outscored opponents 17 to 14 in both the first and second periods. Utah is 7-2-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods. There are 5 players who have scored their first pro goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, Christophe Fillion, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts).

Recent Transactions

November 25 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Kabore Dunn.

November 25 - Neil Shea Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

November 22 - Grizzlies sign forward J.C. Campagna.

November 22 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was recalled to Colorado (AHL) and was traded to the AHL's Hershey Bears for forward Luke Toporowski. Pyke has 3 goals and 4 assists in 13 games with Utah this season.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 7-7-2

Home record: 1-4-1

Road record: 6-3-1

Win percentage: .500

Standings Points: 16

Last 10: 5-4-1

Streak: 0-1

Goals per game: 2.94 (14th) Goals for: 47

Goals against per game: 3.06 (17th) Goals Against: 49

Shots per game: 29.63 (17th) Total Shots: 474

Shots against per game: 31.94 (20th) Total Shots: 511

Power Play: 12 for 62 - 19.4 % (Tied 11th)

Penalty Kill: 42 for 52 - 80.6 % (19th)

Penalty Minutes: 166. 10.38 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 2.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 5-3-1.

Opponent Scores First: 2-4-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,456.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (8)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata/Tyler Gratton (9)

Points: Gratton (13)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+4)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Gratton/Hansen-Bukata (5)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (5)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (57)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (25.0 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (2)

Wins: Kyle Keyser/Dylan Wells (3)

Save %: Keyser (.948)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (1.76)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Jack Ricketts (2) Reed Lebster (1)

Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (3) JC Campagna, Neil Shea (1)

Points (2 or more): Hansen-Bukata (3) Ricketts (2)







ECHL Stories from November 28, 2025

