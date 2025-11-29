Bison Earn Point in Second-Straight Comeback Bid

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Bloomington, Ill. - The Bloomington Bison erased a two-goal, first-period deficit and earned a point with a 3-2 overtime loss to the Iowa Heartlanders at Grossinger Motors Arena Friday.

Play started in familiar fashion for the Bison, as Bloomington has been outscored 5-0 over the past two opening frames against Iowa. After dominating play through the first five minutes, including a powerplay chance, Iowa scored their first two goals just past the halfway mark of the frame. The Heartlanders struck twice in under two minutes and would eventually take the 2-0 lead into the intermission. Despite the score, the Biosn controlled offensive-zone time and ouotshot Iowa 11-7 in the period. The strongest looks from the home team included a barrage of one-timer shots from both circles on Bloomington's second powerplay opportunity. Physicality between the two teams culminated in a final-minute scrap, and the Bison looked to get a spark heading into the second stanza off a Mark Kaleinikovas fight.

The energy stayed on Bloomington's side, but the Heartlanders got an early powerplay chance just over three minutes into the frame. Following a successful penalty kill, the Bison got the spark they needed with a second fight and 4-on-4 play. Kyle Jackson batted a rebound out of the air to get the Bison in the score column just under nine minutes into the second. Cullen Ferguson and Brett Budgell earned assists on the play. Seconds following the conclusion of a third Bison powerplay, Kaleinkovas completed a tic-tac-toe passing play set up by Budgell and Daniel Tedesco with six minutes left in the middle period.

Momentum shifted to Iowa's favor as the Heartlanders took over the third period and sent a flurry of shots toward Dryden McKay, who stopped all 15 he faced in the frame. Bison chances were few down the stretch, but a notable opportunity came on an odd-man rush where a splits save kept the game tied. For the third time this season, three periods of play between Bloomington and Iowa were not enough to determine a winner.

Iowa outshot Bloomington 5-2 in the shortened frame, helped by a powerplay chance. With just over two minutes remaining in overtime, the Heartlanders claimed victory.

Bloomington and Iowa face off again at 3 p.m. Sunday at Xtream Arena in Coralville before the Bison return to Grossinger Motors Arena for two games against the Kalamazoo Wings.

