Solar Bears Outshine Icemen with Late Goal to Win, 5-4

Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Jacksonville Icemen News Release







Kia Center, Orlando - The Jacksonville Icemen (9-7) thought they were headed to overtime, but after an official review in the final minute of regulation, they fell 5-4 in a heartbreaking loss to the Orlando Solar Bears (2-12).

Cameron Rowe made 30 saves on 35 shots in a stellar start for Jacksonville.

Reece Newkirk scored the game-winning goal and added two assists.

Harrison Meneghin stopped 23 of 27 shots as the Solar Bears escaped with a win on home ice.

Dustin Geragach opened the scoring at 1:26 of the first period on a slap shot from the point, with Anthony Bardaro and Tony Follmer picking up assists.

Orlando fans tossed underwear onto the ice in celebration as part of the team's "Underwear Toss," a fundraiser supporting the Coalition for the Homeless of Central Florida.

Dalton Duhart sniped stick-side high and bar-down for his fourth of the season at 8:33 of the opening frame to tie the game 1-1. Ryan Pitoscia and Aidan Fulp collected assists.

Peter Tischke gave Jacksonville its first lead of the night with his second of the season at 9:42 of the first, with Chris Grando and Brady Crane notching assists.

Spencer Kersten netted his seventh of the season on a shot from the top of the slot to knot things at 2-2 at 7:58 of the second period. Newkirk and Follmer recorded assists.

Milo Roelens buried his seventh of the season to give Orlando its second lead at 11:12 of the middle frame, finishing on the back door with Jack Adams and Newkirk assisting.

Tyler Drevitch buried a rebound from the slot at 11:47 of the second period to extend the lead to 4-2. His second of the year was assisted by Tyler Bird and Andrew Bruder.

Matteo Costantini forced a turnover, came in on a two-on-one, and fed Patrick Bajkov, who buried his fourth of the season at 16:59 to cut the deficit to 4-3. Red Savage added an assist.

Chris Grando potted a power-play marker-his second tally of the campaign-at 7:44 of the third period to tie the game 4-4, with Bennett MacArthur and Fulp earning assists.

Newkirk scored the game-winner, his fourth goal of the season, with 36 seconds left in regulation. The call on the ice was originally no goal but was overturned after review.

Jake Hamilton and Kolby Johnson traded haymakers in the first period, with Hamilton emerging victorious for Orlando.

Roelens was assessed a misconduct penalty in the third period for continuing an altercation after being called for a double minor.

Fulp is on a three-game point streak, though his goal streak ended at two......Costantini has ten points in as many games.....Grando recorded a goal and an assist for a two-point night.

Icemen back at home on Saturday against the expansion Greensboro Gargoyles at 7 p.m.







