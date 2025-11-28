Nikita Susuyev Reassigned to Florida
Published on November 28, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
Florida Everblades News Release
ESTERO, Fla. - The St. Louis Blues have reassigned forward Nikita Susuyev from the Springfield Thunderbirds to the Florida Everblades.
Susuyev, 20, is in his first year of pro hockey in North America. The Moscow local has one assist in ten games with Springfield so far this season. Drafted in the seventh round of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft by the Blues, Susuyev is in the first year of his entry level contract.
