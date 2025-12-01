Nailers Get One Point to Match Best Month in Team History

(Wheeling Nailers) Wheeling Nailers goaltender Jake Smith(Wheeling Nailers)

WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers tied history on Sunday afternoon, as they wrapped up a stretch of four games in five days at WesBanco Arena against the Cincinnati Cyclones. Unfortunately, the Nailers came up short, 2-1, as Elijah Vilio scored for Cincinnati at the 41-second mark of overtime. However, Wheeling went 12-2-1 in November to match the best month in team history. The Wheeling Thunderbirds also went 12-2-1 in February of 1995. Jake Smith made 32 saves for the Nailers, as he played in his third game in less than 48 hours.

Both teams got on the scoreboard in the first period. Cincinnati struck first with the power play at the 7:08 mark. Ryan Kirwan took three shots on the man advantage, and his third try was the charm, as he whipped in a wrist shot from the left circle. The Nailers drew even 4:28 later. Matthew Quercia laid an enormous check on Cole Fraser behind the goal to earn possession for the home team. The puck eventually found its way back to Quercia from Scooter Brickey, and the Wheeling captain blasted home a one-timer from the right circle.

Goals were hard to come by in this match, as the two squads were held off of the board for the final 48 minutes of regulation. Wheeling had an 11-6 advantage in shots during the second period, while the Cyclones led the shots 12-8 in the third.

Overtime lasted for 41 seconds, before Cincinnati collected the winning tally. Elijah Vilio sprinted down the left side of the ice, then cut to the goal, where his backhand attempt was denied. However, the puck found its way back to Vilio's stick for a second chance, and he proceeded to roof a shot from the right circle for the 2-1 final.

Ken Appleby picked up the win for the Cyclones, as he made 29 saves on 30 shots. Jake Smith played for the third day in a row for the Nailers, and put forth another stellar effort, as he stopped 32 of the 34 shots he faced. Smith finished November with a 7-0-1 record.

The Nailers will travel to Reading to face the Royals on Wednesday at 7:00, before returning to WesBanco Arena for three games next weekend. The opponent for all three will be the Greensboro Gargoyles on Friday at 7:10, Saturday at 7:10, and Sunday at 4:10. Friday night is a Frosty Friday with select $2 beers. Saturday is Wizards & Wands: Spells in the Snow. Saturday's game will feature a brand new wand giveaway, the Nailers will wear specialty jerseys, and fans will be able to shop in Diagon Alley while enjoying butter beer and chocolate frogs. Plus, the annual Teddy Bear Toss will take place to benefit the Salvation Army. Sunday is the second annual Sensory Day game. Season memberships and other terrific ticket plans for the 2025-26 season are available now by calling (304) 234-GOAL. The Wheeling Nailers, considered one of the top things to do in Wheeling, West Virginia, provide affordable family entertainment for fans throughout the Ohio Valley.

