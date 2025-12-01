Knight Monsters Rattle off Five Unanswered Goals for Sweep vs Tulsa

STATELINE, NV - The Tahoe Knight Monsters, proud ECHL Affiliate of the NHL's Vegas Golden Knights and the AHL's Henderson Silver Knights, earned themselves a three-game sweep over the Tulsa Oilers with a 5-2 win on Sunday afternoon.

In the first period, it was Tulsa who jumped out early thanks to a pair of power-play goals from Drew Elliott and Easton Armstrong after Knight Monsters forward Mike O'Leary was given a game misconduct for cross-checking to give the Oilers a 2-0 lead headed into the locker room.

In the second, the Knight Monsters would respond. Samuel Mayer scored on a follow-up chance to make it 2-1, then Jake McGrew tapped a puck on the doorstep home to tie the score back at 2 going into the final frame.

In the third, Tahoe tallied three more goals, thanks to Luke Adam, Artur Cholach, and Trent Swick, giving Tahoe a comfortable 5-2 victory and a series sweep against the Oilers.

Tahoe goaltender Cameron Whitehead had another incredible performance in net, stopping 42 of 44 Tulsa shots in the victory. His efforts earned him First Star of the Game honors.

The Knight Monsters return home on Wednesday, December 3, to take on the Rapid City Rush at Tahoe Blue Event Center for Faith and Family Knight. Puck drop is at 7:00 pm, with pregame coverage on the Knight Monsters broadcast network beginning at 6:50 pm.







