Komets Fight Back against Wings

The Komets and Kalamazoo faced off at the Coliseum on Thanksgiving night with the Komets prevailing 3-2 in overtime.

The Wings got on the board first as Quinn Preston stole the puck from his own blueline and scored on a breakaway, beating Komets' goaltender Connor Ungar at 2:21 of the first period. The Komets got even at 14:37 as Matt Miller connected on a pass to defenseman Jalen Smereck to knot the game 1-1. With time winding down in the opening stanza, the Wings scored again with a marker at 19:00 to regain the lead.

After a scoreless second period, Austin Magera got the Komets even with a goal at 7:18 of the third with assists from Jayden Grubbe and Trevor Janicke, eventually sending the game to overtime for the second straight night.

During the extra frame, the Komets survived a Kalamazoo power play, and James Stefan scored his fifth game-winning goal of the season at 5:09.

The Komets outshot the Wings 42-22 in the match.







