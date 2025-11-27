Fee-Free Ticket Sale Starts Now

Published on November 27, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Get ready- our Black Friday and Cyber Monday fee-free ticket sale starts NOW!

For a limited time only, enjoy zero additional fees on tickets to all December and January home games. This offer runs through December 1 at 11:59 PM ET, giving you the perfect opportunity to lock in seats for some of the most exciting nights of the season.

Whether you're planning a holiday outing, gifting tickets to friends and family, or simply treating yourself, there's no better time to secure your spot at the North Charleston Coliseum. From high-energy matchups to festive theme nights, this is your chance to experience Stingrays hockey- fee free.

Purchasing is simple, and your tickets will be delivered straight to your inbox via Stingrays Account Manager. Don't wait- once the clock strikes midnight on December 1, the savings are gone. Mark your calendar and get ready to take advantage of this limited-time offer.







