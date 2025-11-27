Grizzlies Fall 4-2 on Thanksgiving Eve at Maverik Center

Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies got goals from Reed Lebster and Jack Ricketts but it wasn't enough as the Allen Americans got a game winning goal from Brayden Watts with 2:10 left in regulation as they defeated Utah 4-2 on a Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Jack Ricketts gave Utah an early lead as he scored on a centering pass from Neil Shea 4:47 in. Allen's Hank Crone scored from the right circle 11:21 in to tie the game. The score was tied 1-1 after 20 minutes of play.

Allen's Michael Gildon scored 1:15 into the second period. Utah's Reed Lebster scored a shorthanded goal 3:09 in as he picked up his team leading 8th goal of the season. The score was deadlocked 2-2 after 2 frames.

Watts scored the game winner for Allen as he collected a rebound off a Sam Sedley shot 17:50 into the third period for the game winner. Colby McAuley added an empty netter 19:50 in to complete the scoring.

Both teams went 0 for 3 on the power play. Utah's 9 game power play goal scoring streak came to an end. Allen outshot Utah 30 to 24.

Allen goaltender Marco Costantini saved 22 of 24 as he earned his fourth win of the season. Utah's Kyle Keyser stopped 26 of 29 as his record falls to 3-1 on the season.

The series continues at Maverik Center on Friday night at 7:10 pm. Tickets for every Grizzlies home game are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Brayden Watts (Allen) - 1 shot, -1, 5 shots.

2. Michael Gildon (Allen) - 1 goal, +2, 6 shots.

3. Reed Lebster (Utah) - 1 goal, -2, 2 shots.







