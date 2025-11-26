Grizzlies Gameday: Utah Hosts Allen on Thanksgiving Eve at Maverik Center

Allen Americans (4-6-3, 11 points, .423 point %) @ Utah Grizzlies (7-6-2, 16 points, .533 point %)

Date: November 26, 2025 Venue: Maverik Center Game Time: 7:10 pm.

Streaming: FloHockey - https://www.flohockey.tv/events/14308913-2025-allen-americans-vs-utah-grizzlies

Audio: Grizzlies YouTube channel. - https://www.youtube.com/@THEUTAHGRIZZLIES

Next Game: November 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Tonight's Matchup

It's the first of 6 straight games between the Grizzlies and Americans. These teams will meet ten times during the 2025-26 season. Utah is 40-32-12 all-time vs Allen, Danny Dzhaniyev has a current 5 game point streak and has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 7 games in November. Tyler Gratton has 8 points (3 goals, 5 assists) in 7 games in November. Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Kyle Keyser has been outstanding in net as he is 3-0 and has saved 102 of 106. Reed Lebster leads Utah with 7 goals this season. Utah has a power play goal in 9 straight games.

Games This Week

Wednesday - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Games Last Week

Friday, November 21, 2025 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster and Garrett Pyke each scored a goal for Utah. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 2 assists. Kyle Keyser saved 32 of 33 in net as his record goes to 3-0 with Utah. Grizzlies were 1 for 2 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3. Tyler Gratton and Lebster were each a +2.

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Utah 5 Tulsa 4 - Jack Ricketts scored 1 goal and 3 assists. Griffin Ness scored 2 goals. Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 1 assist. Christophe Fillion scored the game winner 8:40 into the third period. It was Fillion's first professional goal. Dylan Wells stopped 25 of 29. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play. Tulsa was 3 for 4.

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev is fifth among league rookies with 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists). He is second among league rookies with 53 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev has a point in 5 straight games and 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 7 games in November. Dzhaniyev has 3 or mor shots in 6 straight games. He leads all Utah forwards in plus/minus (+3).

Christophe Fillion scored his first professional goal on November 22 at Tulsa. It turned out to be a game winner.

John Gelatt has 11 shots on goal in his last 3 games.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Gratton has a point in 10 of 15 games this season. Gratton has 8 points (3g, 5a) in 7 games in November. Gratton leads Utah with 13 points (4g, 9a).

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 power play assists and is tied for 3rd among rookies with 8 assists.

Kyle Keyser has saved 102 of 106 in three games for Utah and he has a record of 3-0.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 7 goals.

Luke Manning is a +4 in his last 6 games.

Griffin Ness scored 2 goals on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his second 2 goal game of his pro career. Ness has 3 primary assists in his last 5 games.

Jack Ricketts is Tied for sixth among league rookies with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists). Ricketts had 4 points (1g, 3a) on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his first multiple point game of his pro career. Ricketts has 6 points (2g, 4a) in his last 4 games. Ricketts has 15 shots on goal in his last 5 games.

Stepan Timofeyev has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 8 games. Timofeyev missed the last 2 games with an upper body injury.

Saige Weinstein scored his first professional point with an assist on November 22 at Tulsa. Weinstein is a +4 in his last 3 games.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 9 straight games. Utah is 5-2-1 when scoring first and 5-0-1 when leading after two periods. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 6-3-1 on the road and are outscoring opponents 32 to 28 away from home. Utah's team save percentage is .906. Utah has outscored opponents 16 to 13 in both the first and second periods. Utah is 7-1-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods. There are 5 players who have scored their first pro goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, Christophe Fillion, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts).

Kabore Dunn Signs with Grizzlies, Neil Shea Reassigned to Utah

The Utah Grizzlies have signed defenseman Kabore Dunn. In a separate transaction, forward Neil Shea has been reassigned to the Grizzlies from the AHL's Colorado Eagles. Dunn began his professional career by playing in 22 games with the Grizzlies during the 2024-25 season, scoring 1 goal and 3 assists. He also played with Fort Wayne and Worcester last season. Dunn appeared in 7 games with Worcester earlier this season. Dunn will wear number 44 for the Grizzlies. Last season Dunn wore number 28 for Utah.

Shea appeared in 1 game with Colorado and had 1 assist. Shea has 4 goals and 4 assists in 11 games with Utah this season. He has a goal in 4 of his last 5 games with the Grizzlies.

Recent Transactions

November 25 - Grizzlies sign defenseman Kabore Dunn.

November 25 - Neil Shea Reassigned to Utah from Colorado (AHL).

November 22 - Grizzlies sign forward J.C. Campagna.

November 22 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was recalled to Colorado (AHL) and was traded to the AHL's Hershey Bears for forward Luke Toporowski. Pyke has 3 goals and 4 assists in 13 games with Utah this season.

November 21 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein Reassigned to Utah.

November 18 - Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion. Defenseman Saige Weinstein was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

Utah Grizzlies 2025-2026 Roster

Forwards (15): Maxim Barbashev, Adam Berg, J.C. Campagna, Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Evan Friesen, John Gelatt, Tyler Gratton, Rilen Kovacevic, Reed Lebster, Luke Manning, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts, Neil Shea, Stepan Timofeyev, Ty Voit.

Defenseman (9): Aiden Hansen-Bukata, Kabore Dunn, Colby Enns, Christian Felton, Noah Ganske, Connor Kelley, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein, Avery Winslow.

Goaltenders (2): Kyle Keyser, Dylan Wells.

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 7-6-2

Home record: 1-3-1

Road record: 6-3-1

Win percentage: .533

Standings Points: 16

Last 10: 5-4-1

Streak: 2-0

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied 13th) Goals for: 45

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 15th) Goals Against: 45

Shots per game: 30.00 (17th) Total Shots: 450

Shots against per game: 32.07 (21st) Total Shots: 481

Power Play: 12 for 59 - 20.3 % (10th)

Penalty Kill: 39 for 49 - 79.6 % (20th)

Penalty Minutes: 160. 10.67 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 5-2-1.

Opponent Scores First: 2-4-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,538.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (7)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (9)

Points: Gratton (13)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+4)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Gratton/Hansen-Bukata (5)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (5)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (53)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (23.1 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (2)

Wins: Kyle Keyser/Dylan Wells (3)

Save %: Keyser (.962)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (1.33)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts (1)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev, Aiden Hansen-Bukata (2) John Gelatt, Luke Manning, Jack Ricketts, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein (1)

Points (2 or more): Dzhaniyev (5) Hansen-Bukata (2)







