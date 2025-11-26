Blades Battle Icemen for First Time this Season

November 26, 2025

Florida Everblades forward Kyle Penney (left)

ESTERO, Fla. - The Florida Everblades will face off against the Jacksonville Icemen tonight, Wednesday, November 26, in the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, with a 7 p.m. game start.

The Everblades are back to their early-season road dominance after a 4-0 win against the Orlando Solar Bears. Monday night's game was quickly paced because of the Blades, with Hudson Elynuik scoring the first two goals just minutes apart in the first period. Reid Duke added a power-play goal, and Kyle Penney capped the night with the fourth tally.

The Icemen's last outing came on Nov. 22, also against the Solar Bears, and Jacksonville secured a 5-4 victory. Despite outshooting the Icemen 37-19, Orlando was unable to net the equalizer.

The last matchup between the teams ended in an overtime win for Florida, eliminating Jacksonville from the playoffs, with the Blades' Logan Lambdin scoring the OT winner.

The Everblades come into the night holding second place in the Eastern Conference with a 10-5-0-1 record and strong special teams at 20% on the power play and 90% on the kill. The Icemen, meanwhile, sit seventh at 8-6-0-0 and enter with a 14% power play and an 83% penalty kill.

