K-Wings Enjoy Wicked Comeback, Finish Komets in OT

Published on November 26, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (5-9-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, battled back with just over a minute in regulation on painted ice and beat the Fort Wayne Komets (10-3-1-0) in overtime at Wings Event Center on Wednesday, 2-1.

Nolan Walker (4 & 5) scored both of the K-Wings' goals exactly five minutes apart on Wicked Wings Night, launching his team to victory.

On the OT Winner, goaltender Jonathan Lemieux (1) skated out of net to break up a potential scoring opportunity and dished to the puck to Andre Ghantous (5) on the blue line. Walker snagged the puck from Ghantous and fired the game-winning goal from inside the left circle.

Knotting the game at one, Walker (4) cleaned up the trash from the top of the crease and snuck a shot just inside the right post, sending the game into overtime with 1:19 remaining in the third period. Defenseman Jayden Lee (2) and forward Quinn Preston (10) recorded assists on the play.

The game was a battle of the goaltenders after Fort Wayne scored the first goal of the game at the 4:41 mark of the first period. Lemieux (1-4-0-0) turned away 30 shots in an impressive Painted Ice debut.

The K-Wings outshot the Komets 36-31 in the contest and were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill.

Kalamazoo hits the road for the back half of a home-and-home series against the Komets at 7:35 EST Thursday at Fort Wayne War Memorial Coliseum.

