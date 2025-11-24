K-Wings Weekly: Kalamazoo Returns Home, Wicked Wings & Teddy Toss this Week

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Kalamazoo Wings News Release







K-Wings split road pair last week, prep for trio with Wicked Wings & Teddy Toss at home this week.

OVERALL RECORD: 4-9-0-0

LAST WEEK: 1-1-0-0

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings (4-9-0-0), proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Vancouver Canucks, play three games this week, with two at Wings Event Center. The K-Wings begin the week with a home-and-home series versus the Fort Wayne Komets, starting with 'Wicked Wings' presented by Woznicki Law, on Wednesday. The team ends the week with the annual 'Teddy Bear Toss' game, presented by Bronson Health, versus the Cincinnati Cyclones on Friday.

Last week, the K-Wings went 1-1-0-0 (5-1, 1-3).

On Wednesday, Kalamazoo's offense ignited for five goals from five different skaters (Cox, Okabe, Strand, Lee, Walker). The Heartlanders found the net to begin the second period, but it was no match for Kalamazoo's offensive explosion. Defenseman Jayden Lee scored his first goal of the year, and Luke Pavicich turned away 24 of 25 shots in the contest.

Saturday, the K-Wings were bested in a gritty match that saw a season high 17 PIMs and a fighting major for each team. Rookie Hunter Strand logged his fifth career goal, pushing his goal-scoring streak to four straight games, to narrow the deficit to one in the third frame. Unfortunately, the Komets remained stout defensively and added a goal in response.

UPCOMING EVENTS IN DETAIL

Wednesday, Nov. 26: The K-Wings' next home game is going to be spellbinding at Wicked Night, presented by Woznicki Law, at 7:00 p.m. on Wednesday, November 26! We're painting the ice in honor of the iconic musical turned HIT movie, and every fan will light up the arena with a FREE LED LIGHT UP bracelet. There will also be a free character appearance as both Glinda and Elphaba will be in the house. Plus, our fan favorite Chuck-a-Puck intermission game will include a $500 ABC Warehouse Gift Card. It's going to be positively wicked - don't miss it!

Also, don't miss out on the Hungry Howie's Friends & Family Deal for Wicked Wings on Wednesday. Get four tickets, four K-Wings knit hats and a $20 Hungry Howie's voucher for just $45. The deal pays for itself!

Friday, Nov. 28: Get ready to toss for a cause at our Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Bronson, at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, November 28! Bring a new or gently used plush toy to throw on the ice when the K-Wings score their first goal- all donations go to local charities. Plus, the first 1,000 fans get a limited-edition K-Wings goalie oven mitt! And don't forget, it's also $3 Friday! Enjoy $3 beers, sodas, and hot dogs until 8 p.m.!

NEXT WEEK!

Kalamazoo kicks off December with back-to-back road games against Bloomington at 8 p.m. EST on Friday, December 5, and Saturday, December 6 at Grossinger Motors Arena.

RESULTS

Friday, Nov. 14 - Kalamazoo at Iowa (W, 5-1), Xtream Arena, Coralville, IA| Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (4-8-0-0) thumped the Iowa Heartlanders (5-8-1-0) at Xtream Arena on Wednesday, 5-1. Ryan Cox (4) sparked the scoring at the 2:50 mark of the first period after winning a left-circle faceoff and depositing a backhand top-shelf inside the right post off a rebound. Iowa came out of the gates hot in the second period, knotting the game at the 3:04 mark. Zach Okabe (4) restored the lead 1:12 later with a top-shelf snipe on a gorgeous backhand feed to the backdoor from alternate captain Quinn Preston (9). K-Wings rookie forward Hunter Strand (4) then stole the show with a breakaway unassisted short-handed goal at the 5:58 mark of the third. Defenseman Jayden Lee (1) increased the lead to 4-1 with another special teams assault, this time on the power-play, at the 7:16 mark, extending the lead to three. Walker (3) capped off Kalamazoo's scoring on the evening, sliding a 4-on-4 goal just inside the right post on a phenomenal pass from Lee (1) at the 17:48 mark of the third. Goaltender Luke Pavicich (2-2-0-0) dominated in net, making 24-for-25 saves in the contest. Kalamazoo went 1-for-4 on the power play, 5-for-5 on the penalty kill, and outshot Iowa 33-25 in the contest.

Saturday, Nov. 15 - Cincinnati vs. Kalamazoo (L, 5-2), Wings Event Center, Kalamazoo, MI | Box Score

The Kalamazoo Wings (4-9-0-0) fell to the Fort Wayne Komets (10-3-0-0) at Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday, 3-1. Kalamazoo's rookie forward Hunter Strand (5) increased his goal streak to four games with the K-Wings' lone goal to draw to within one at the 6:30 mark of the third period. On the play, Ryan Cox (3) and Davis Pennington (5) both fired shots that eventually deflected to Strand out front, making the score 2-1 Komets. Unfortunately, Fort Wayne responded with a 4-on-4 goal at the 9:30 mark of the third. After a scoreless opening frame, the Komets broke the deadlock in the second period, scoring at the 4:22 mark and later adding another during a 4-on-4 at the 8:10 mark. Luke Pavicich (2-3-0-0) was fantastic in this one, turning aside 37 of 40 shots, and Kalamazoo was 2-for-2 on the penalty kill.

ON THE MOVE

November 20 - Kalamazoo signed forward Noah Kane to a Standard Player Contract.

FAST FACTS

Rookie forward Hunter Strand now leads the team in goals scored (5), is on a four-game goal-scoring streak (4), and has charted points in six of his first seven professional games (5G-2A)

K-Wings' forward Ryan Cox (1g-2a) is now on a three-game point streak, notching a goal against Iowa on Wednesday and adding an assist against Fort Wayne on Saturday

Kalamazoo's Zach Okabe has recorded points in eight of his last 10 games (4G-7A) and leads the team in points (12)

TEAM TRENDS

N/A

STATISTICAL LEADERS

POINTS: 12 - Zach Okabe

GOALS: 5 - *Hunter Strand

ASSISTS: 9 - Quinn Preston

PLUS/MINUS: +6 - Zach Okabe

PIMS: 14 - Colin Bilek, *Davis Pennington

PP GOALS: 1 - Multiple Players

PP ASSISTS: 2 - Nolan Walker

SH GOALS: 1 - Colin Bilek, *Hunter Strand

GW GOALS: 2 - Zach Okabe

SHOTS: 34 - Colin Bilek

WINS: 2 - *Luke Pavicich

GAA: 3.02 - *Luke Pavicich

SAVE %: .910 - *Luke Pavicich

* Rookie

** Currently with Abbotsford (AHL)

*** Currently with Vancouver (NHL)

SPECIAL TEAMS

POWER PLAY: Last Week - 1/7 (14.3 %)

This Season - 6/43 (14.0 %) | T-No. 22 (ECHL)

PENALTY KILL: Last Week - 7/7 (100%)

This Season - 29/40 (72.5%)| No. 28 (ECHL)







