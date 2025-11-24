Bear Bites - Solar Bears Update

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears saw its losing streak extend to 10 straight with a 5-4 loss Saturday night in Jacksonville. The Solar Bears return home for four games this week starting Monday night against the Florida Everblades.

This Week's Games:

Monday, November 24 vs. Florida Everblades - 7:00pm

Friday, November 28 vs. Jacksonville Icemen - 7:00pm - Underwear Toss presented by IBEW Local 606

Saturday, November 29 vs. South Carolina Stingrays - 7:00pm - Women in Hockey Night presented by Teleties

Sunday, November 30 vs. Savannah Ghost Pirates - 3:00pm - Mental Health Awareness Day presented by AdventHealth

AT A GLANCE:

2025-26 REGULAR SEASON RECORD: 1-11-0-0 (.083)

LAST WEEK'S RECORD: 0-1-0-0

2025 REGULAR SEASON LEADERS:

TOP SCORER: Spencer Kersten - 16 points

MOST GOALS: Two Players - 6 goals

MOST ASSISTS: Spencer Kersten - 10 assists

PIM LEADER: Dustin Geregach - 26 PIM

PLUS-MINUS LEADER: Tony Follmer - +4

LAST WEEK'S GAMES:

Saturday, November 22 at Jacksonville Icemen (4-5 L)

The Solar Bears came out hot on Saturday night, taking a 2-0 lead on goals from Anthony Bardaro and Tyler Bird, but in a matter of just over two minutes, the Icemen had the game tied at 2-2. Orlando went back out front on a Jarid Lukosevicius goal, but again the Icemen would tie. In the third, the Icemen took their first lead, but this time it was Orlando who tied on a Tyler Drevitch goal. The Icemen regained the lead in the third period and held on for a 5-4 decision.

BITES:

Spencer Kersten has four consecutive multi-point games

Tyler Bird is on a three-game point streak (2g-1a).

Aaron Luchuk is on a seven-game point streak (3g-4a).

Orlando has a power play goal in each of its last four games (6/13 - 46.2%)

BEARS IN THE NHL:

Four former Solar Bears currently occupies a spot on an NHL roster for the 2025-26 regular season - here we will track their progress:

Mason Marchment - Forward - Seattle Kraken - 21 GP, 2g-9a

Darcy Kuemper - Goaltender - Los Angeles Kings - 15 GP, 7-4-4, .906

Ryan Reaves - Forward - San Jose Sharks - 19 GP, 2g-0a

Colten Ellis - Goaltender - Buffalo Sabres - 5 GP, 3-2-0, .896







