Forward Mitchell Lewandowski Returns to Toledo

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Toledo Walleye News Release







TOLEDO, OH - Forward Mitchell Lewandowski will return to the Pond for a third season in Toledo after agreeing to terms for the remainder of the 2025-26 ECHL season.

Lewandowski, of Clarkston, MI, began his 2025-26 season with Södertälje SK of HockeyAllsvenskan (Sweden), posting three points (1G, 2A), four penalty minutes, and a -8 in 11 games. Lewandowski spent a majority of the previous two seasons with the Walleye, posting 115 points (42G, 73A), 49 penalty minutes, and a +42 in 115 games.

Lewandowski has played 150 professional games across three leagues, scoring 124 points (46G, 78A) with 53 penalty minutes and a +33. All of his ECHL action has come in a Walleye uniform, as he missed the entire 2022-23 season as a member of the Orlando Solar Bears. The forward has seen action in 24 AHL games across three seasons, splitting time with Tucson, Cleveland, and Milwaukee, while posting six points (3G, 3A) and a -1. Prior to his pro career, Lewandowski played five seasons at Michigan State University, scoring 120 points (56G, 64A), 144 penalty minutes, and a -8 in 156 collegiate games, while wearing an "A" in his final two seasons as a Spartan.

