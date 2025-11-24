Grizzlies Weekly: Big 3 Game Homestand on Thanksgiving Week

Published on November 24, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

Utah Grizzlies News Release







Salt Lake City, Utah - The Utah Grizzlies are hosting the Allen Americans on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday nights at 7:10 pm.

The Grizzlies swept a two game series last weekend at Tulsa, winning 3-1 on November 21st as Kyle Keyser saved 32 of 33 as his record goes to 3-0 at a Grizzly. Utah won 5-4 on November 22nd to complete the sweep as Jack Ricketts scored a career high 4 points (1 goal, 3 assists) last Saturday in Utah's 5-4 win. Griffin Ness scored 2 goals and Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 1 assist. Dzhaniyev has a current 5 game point streak and has 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 7 games in November. Due to a scoring change they have credited Christophe Fillion with a third period goal 8:40 into the third period. It was Fillion's first professional goal.

The Grizzlies will have six straight games vs Allen, 3 at home (November 26, 28-29) and 3 on the road (December 3, 5-6). Utah is 40-32-12 all-time vs Allen.

Games This Week

Wednesday, November 26, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Friday, November 28, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Saturday, November 29, 2025 - Allen at Utah. Maverik Center. 7:10 pm.

Games Last Week

Friday, November 21, 2025 - Utah 3 Tulsa 1 - Evan Friesen, Reed Lebster and Garrett Pyke each scored a goal for Utah. Aiden Hansen-Bukata had 2 assists. Kyle Keyser saved 32 of 33 in net as his record goes to 3-0 with Utah. Grizzlies were 1 for 2 on the power play, Tulsa was 1 for 3. Tyler Gratton and Lebster were each a +2.

Saturday, November 22, 2025 - Utah 5 Tulsa 4 - Jack Ricketts scored 1 goal and 3 assists. Griffin Ness scored 2 goals. Danny Dzhaniyev had 1 goal and 1 assist. Christophe Fillion scored the game winner 8:40 into the third period. It was Fillion's first professional goal. Dylan Wells stopped 25 of 29. Utah was 1 for 4 on the power play. Tulsa was 3 for 4.

Player Notes

Danny Dzhaniyev is fifth among league rookies with 12 points (5 goals, 7 assists). He is second among league rookies with 53 shots on goal. Dzhaniyev has a point in 5 straight games and 8 points (2 goals, 6 assists) in 7 games in November. Dzhaniyev has 3 or mor shots in 6 straight games. He leads all Utah forwards in plus/minus (+3).

Christophe Fillion scored his first professional goal on November 22 at Tulsa. It turned out to be a game winner.

John Gelatt has 11 shots on goal in his last 3 games.

Tyler Gratton has a point in 6 of his last 7 games. Gratton has a point in 10 of 15 games this season. Gratton has 8 points (3g, 5a) in 7 games in November. Gratton leads Utah with 13 points (4g, 9a).

Aiden Hansen-Bukata has 5 power play assists and is tied for 3rd among rookies with 8 assists.

Kyle Keyser has saved 102 of 106 in three games for Utah and he has a record of 3-0.

Reed Lebster leads Utah with 7 goals.

Luke Manning is a +4 in his last 6 games.

Griffin Ness scored 2 goals on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his second 2 goal game of his pro career. Ness has 3 primary assists in his last 5 games.

Jack Ricketts is Tied for sixth among league rookies with 11 points (6 goals, 5 assists). Ricketts had 4 points (1g, 3a) on November 22 at Tulsa. It was his first multiple point game of his pro career. Ricketts has 6 points (2g, 4a) in his last 4 games. Ricketts has 15 shots on goal in his last 5 games.

Stepan Timofeyev has 7 points (3g, 4a) in his last 8 games. Timofeyev missed the last 2 games with an upper body injury.

Saige Weinstein scored his first professional point with an assist on November 22 at Tulsa. Weinstein is a +4 in his last 3 games.

Team Notes

Utah has scored a power play goal in 9 straight games. Utah is 5-2-1 when scoring first and 5-0-1 when leading after two periods. Utah is 4-2-1 when outshooting opponents. Utah is 6-3-1 on the road and are outscoring opponents 32 to 28 away from home. Utah's team save percentage is .906. Utah has outscored opponents 16 to 13 in both the first and second periods. Utah is 7-1-2 when either leading or tied after 2 periods. There are 5 players who have scored their first pro goals this season (Danny Dzhaniyev, Christian Felton, Christophe Fillion, John Gelatt, Jack Ricketts).

Grizzlies Sign Forward J.C. Campagna

The Grizzlies have signed forward J.C. Campagna. It is Campagna's second stint with the Grizzlies. He appeared in 12 games with Utah during the 2023-24 season, scoring 1 goal and 4 assists in 12 games. Campagna has played in 211 career ECHL games, scoring 77 goals and 69 assists. Campagna also appeared in 1 AHL game with the Chicago Wolves in the 2018-19 season. Campagna has appeared in games for 10 different ECHL teams. He scored 35 goals and 14 assists for the Fort Wayne Komets during the 2018-19 season.

Recent Transactions

November 22 - Grizzlies sign forward J.C. Campagna.

November 22 - Defenseman Garrett Pyke was recalled to Colorado (AHL) and was traded to the AHL's Hershey Bears for forward Luke Toporowski. Pyke has 3 goals and 4 assists in 13 games with Utah this season.

November 21 - Defenseman Saige Weinstein Reassigned to Utah.

November 18 - Grizzlies signed forward Christophe Fillion. Defenseman Saige Weinstein was recalled to Colorado (AHL).

2025-2026 Utah Grizzlies Regular Season Totals

Overall record: 7-6-2

Home record: 1-3-1

Road record: 6-3-1

Win percentage: .533

Standings Points: 16

Last 10: 5-4-1

Streak: 2-0

Goals per game: 3.00 (Tied 13th) Goals for: 45

Goals against per game: 3.00 (Tied 15th) Goals Against: 45

Shots per game: 30.00 (17th) Total Shots: 450

Shots against per game: 32.07 (21st) Total Shots: 481

Power Play: 12 for 59 - 20.3 % (10th)

Penalty Kill: 39 for 49 - 79.6 % (20th)

Penalty Minutes: 160. 10.67 per game.

Shorthanded Goals: 1.

Shorthanded Goals Allowed: 3

Record When Scoring First: 5-2-1.

Opponent Scores First: 2-4-1.

Record in One Goal Games: 2-1-2

Games Decided Past Regulation: 0-0-2

Attendance per game: 3,538.

Team Leaders

Goals: Reed Lebster (7)

Assists: Tyler Gratton (9)

Points: Gratton (13)

Plus/Minus: Colby Enns (+4)

PIM: Rilen Kovacevic (37)

Power Play Points: Gratton/Hansen-Bukata (5)

Power Play Goals: Shea (3)

Power Play Assists: Aiden Hansen-Bukata (5)

Shots on Goal: Danny Dzhaniyev (53)

Shooting Percentage: Jack Ricketts (23.1 %) - Minimum 20 shots

Game Winning Goals: Lebster (2)

Wins: Kyle Keyser/Dylan Wells (3)

Save %: Keyser (.962)

Goals Against Average: Keyser (1.33)

Shutouts: Keyser, Wells (1)

Streaks

Goals: Danny Dzhaniyev, Christophe Fillion, Griffin Ness, Jack Ricketts (1)

Assists: Danny Dzhaniyev, Aiden Hansen-Bukata (2) John Gelatt, Luke Manning, Jack Ricketts, Luc Salem, Saige Weinstein (1)

Points (2 or more): Dzhaniyev (5) Hansen-Bukata (2)







