Defenseman D.J. King Returns to the Stingrays

Published on November 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today that defenseman D.J. King has been released from his Professional Tryout Contract (PTO) with the Hershey Bears and has returned to the Stingrays.

King, 25, signed a Professional Tryout Contract with Hershey on November 16 and skated for Hershey that same day. The defenseman assisted on Ilya Protas' game-tying goal in the 3rd period in the Bears 2-1 win over the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

The 6-foot-3, 216 pound blueliner has played in 10 games this season with the Stingrays, scoring once. King has played in 174 games in his ECHL career, logging 26 points (8g, 18a) between South Carolina, the Indy Fuel, Norfolk Admirals and Fort Wayne Komets.

South Carolina returns to action on Wednesday night against the Atlanta Gladiators. Puck drop is set for 7:10 p.m. from the Gas South Arena in Duluth, Georgia.

The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, November 28, at 7:05 p.m. against the Greensboro Gargoyles for Glow Night, presented by Palmetto Pump House.







