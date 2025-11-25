Cooper Flinton Reassigned to the Syracuse Crunch by the Tampa Bay Lightning

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears, ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's (NHL) Tampa Bay Lightning, announced today the Lightning have reassigned forward Cooper Flinton from the Solar Bears to the Syracuse Crunch of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Flinton, 22, appeared in two games for the Solar Bears and 10 games for the Crunch this season. The Auburn, New Hampshire native tallied one goal and seven penalty minutes with a plus-2 rating for Syracuse. The 6-foot-2, 205-pound forward has appeared in 14 AHL games over two seasons, scoring two goals and picking up nine penalty minutes.

Prior to his professional career, Flinton played three seasons of college hockey at Dartmouth College. During the 2024-25 season, Flinton put up 24 points (11g-13a) earning All-Ivy League Second Team honors.

Flinton was drafted by the Lightning in the seventh round, 211th overall, in the 2021 NHL Draft.







