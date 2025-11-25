Railers Receive Forward MacAuley Carson from Jacksonville

Published on November 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)

WORCESTER, Mass. - The Worcester Railers Hockey Club (@RailersHC), proud ECHL (@ECHL) affiliate of the New York Islanders (@NYIslanders), and Head Coach & General Manager Nick Tuzzolino, announced today the club has acquired forward MacAuley Carson from the Jacksonville Icemen in exchange for forward Kolby Johnson.

Carson, 26, joins the Railers following 11 games played for the Icemen to open the season. He recorded two assists and 12 penalty minutes to open the year. He joined the Icemen after wrapping up his collegiate career at USports powerhouse, the University of New Brunswick (UNB). The 6'1" 189 lb forward totaled 44 points (14G, 30A) with 182 penalty minutes in 100 games played for the Varsity Reds from 2021-2022, while winning two USports University Cup titles in 2023 & 2024, and four AUS Conference Championships in all four seasons he played at UNB (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025).

Prior to his time at UNB, the Midhurst, ON native compiled 182 points (85G, 97A) with 229 penalty minutes in 304 career games in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) in five seasons played with the Sudbury Wolves (2015-2020).

Johnson, 27, first joined the Railers at the onset of the 2024-25 season from the Pensacola Ice Flyers of the Southern Professional Hockey League. In 38 career games with Worcester, he totaled five points (3G, 2A) to go with 119 penalty minutes.

