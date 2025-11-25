Preview: Royals vs. Lions, November 28th - Game 16/72

Reading, PA - The Reading Royals (9-3-2-0, 20 pts), proud ECHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers and Lehigh Valley Phantoms, open a three-in-three on the road against the Trois-Rivières Lions at the Colisée Vidéotron on Friday, November 28th at 7:00 p.m. The series continues on Saturday, November 29th at 3:00 p.m. before concluding on Sunday, November 30th at 3:00 p.m.

Royals Right Now:

The Royals enter game 16 of the regular season having earned a point in five of their previous seven games (4-2-1) and 11 of their 15 games overall with a record of 9-4-2-0 for 20 points. Previously, the Royals split their four-game series with the Wheeling Nailers with four of a possible eight points earned. The Royals have earned a point in two of their last three road games (1-1-1) and eight of their nine road games overall (6-1-2).

Forward Carson Golder leads the Royals in goal (7) and points (16) while Massimo Rizzo leads the Royals assists (10).

Scouting the Lions:

Trois-Rivières has opened their regular season at 6-5-0-2 for 14 points and victories in two of their last three games played, but only three wins in nine games played in November (3-4-2). Since falling to the Royals in a shootout on Sunday, November 9th, 3-2, the Lions dropped three of the five games between Worcester (0-2-0) and Norfolk (2-1-0). Previously, the Lions took the opener and finale of a three-in-three vs. Norfolk, outscoring the Admirals 13-7.

ECHL affiliates to the Montreal Canadians (NHL) and Laval Rocket (AHL), Trois-Rivières is led by third-year head coach Ron Choules (82-54-18). 2024-25 Trois-Rivières leading scorer Anthony Beauregard (25-42-67 in 67 GP) leads the Lions in goals (5) while forward Tommy Cormier is first on the team in assists (12) and points (13).

