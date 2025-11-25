South Carolina Returns Home Friday for Glow Night, Presented by Palmetto Pump House
Published on November 25, 2025 under ECHL (ECHL)
South Carolina Stingrays News Release
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. - Following another four-game road trip, the South Carolina Stingrays return home to the North Charleston Coliseum on Friday, November 28, at 7:05 p.m. as South Carolina welcomes in the Greensboro Gargoyles for the first time ever. Friday night is Glow Night, presented by Palmetto Pump House.
When the Stingrays hit the ice Friday, they will do so in limited-edition, glow-in-the-dark jerseys for one night only. These jerseys will be available for auction during and after the game.
Fans are also able to purchase their own Glow Night jerseys with speciality name plates, along with a speciality Glow Night shirt and hoodie. These special Glow Night memorabilia will be available at The Reef on Friday night at the North Charleston Coliseum.
The Stingrays are also doing a light-up Thunderstix giveaway for the first 2,000 fans in attendance. Friday night is another $5 Beer Frothy Friday, where fans can enjoy $5 beer specials until the end of the 1st period. Doors open at 6:05 p.m.
Limited tickets for Friday night are still available on Ticketmaster.com and at the North Charleston Coliseum Box Office. Flex Plan Tickets presented by Great Clips, and Group Ticket options are still available. For more information, go to stingrayshockey.com or call 843-744-7418.
____
The Stingrays return to the North Charleston Coliseum on Saturday, December 6, at 6:05 p.m. against the Greenville Swamp Rabbits on Teddy Bear Toss Night, presented by Crews Chevrolet.
